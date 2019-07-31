Las mujeres fitness más exitosas que acumulan millones de dólares en Instagram

Ambas son influencers reconocidas y su trabajo en el gimnasio ha rendido frutos.
Han conseguido tener una figura envidiable que les ha permitido ser la figura de marcas que las contratan para anunciar sus productos, en algunos casos también les ha permitido incursionar en el mundo empresarial.
Su popularidad es tan grande que cuentan con millones de seguidores alrededor del mundo.
Gracias al boom de Instagram llegan de mejor manera a sus seguidores.
Ellas son influencers fitness, en sus publicaciones buscan formar hábitos saludables.
Michelle Lewin
La venezolana Lewin ha crecido tanto gracias a sus publicaciones en Instagram que incluso ahora tiene sus propias marcas, a las que les hace publicidad.
Lewin tiene una línea de ropa deportiva y otra casual, además, vende planes para ejercicio en el gimnasio y planes alimenticios.
Jen Selter
La chica estadounidense ya lleva varios años en la industria del fitness y tiene una figura que inspira a muchas mujeres.
Selter anuncia helados bajos en calorías y productos de proteínas.
Morning Maldives workout ✔️ BCAAs vs EAAs… luckily with @TheSpartaNutrition BCAAs I get BOTH 🙌🏽 As the building blocks of protein, amino acids have helped me maintain muscle growth 🍑 The Gum Drop flavor is so yummy and I can’t wait to get my hands on the Lemon Drop next 😍 Follow @thespartanutrition and click the link in their bio to shop #ad 💪
El top 5 lo complementan la también estadounidense Ana Cheri, la australiana Kayla Itsines y la colombiana Anllela Sagra.
Ana Cheri
Just Dropped!!🍑🔥 Good morning Cherí Gang! . New Drop is Now LIVE on CheriFit.com The winners of the $100 gift cards are also announced in the @cheri_fit stories! Go watch to see if you won! 🙌🏼 Living for these colors!! But selling out SO FAST!! Shop the Drop and CheriFit.com I’m wearing a Medium in both White Tie Sports Bra and Seamless Rose Capri 🙌🏼 . . PS how cute is this hat!!! 🍑 #CheriFit #CheriGang #Fitness #strong #BossBabe #leggings #activewear #Challenge #fit #transformation #gym #fashion #lifestyle #blogger #travel #life #workout #Healthy #style #ootd #california #Pilates #yoga #dance #move #weightlifting #HIIT #FitGirls
Kayla Itsines
#postpartum Setting goals can help make your DREAM, a REALITY. Set yourself small targets, create a timeline and hold yourself ACCOUNTABLE until you reach your goal!! ⠀ ⠀ #SWEATNATION is all about creating healthy habits. Not just goal setting but STICKING to your goals and implementing them as a part of your life! This is why, starting July 22nd, those 30 days are so important. The SWEAT NATION 30 day challenge can change your life by helping you build habits – you just have to start.⠀ ⠀ I have the timeline set for you, I WILL BE holding you accountable for your workouts YOU just need to commit yourself to 30 days, show up and get it done! ⠀ ⠀ 30 days of @SWEAT. 30 days #BBG. 30 days to change your life forever! Let’s do this 👏👏👏🙌🙌. ⠀ ⠀ Join using the link in my bio!!⠀ ⠀ https://sweat.onelink.me/VjFS/spKIsweatnation2019⠀
Anllela Sagra
