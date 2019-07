Lewis Hamilton: “Hoy es uno de los mejores días que puedo recordar”

View this post on Instagram

I can’t tell you how incredible this feels guys. Everyone’s support and energy out there, that was crazy. I can’t express how grateful I am to all the fans, and to my incredible team. We’ve worked really hard for this. The British Grand Prix means so much to me and to have a sixth win here at Silverstone, in front of all the home fans, this moment will stay with me for the rest of my life. Thanks for the positive energy everyone, we did this together 🙏🏾 #wewinandwelosetogether