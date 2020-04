¿Traición a los Yankees? Este es el plan de Alex Rodríguez y Jennifer López para comprar a los Mets

View this post on Instagram

I was privileged to play Major League Baseball for a long time and with a lot of talented players. But when I look back at this picture, man, it’s just special. . I was so fortunate to be a part of this historic @yankees infield. The numbers are just staggering: 1,676 home runs, 14 Gold Glove Awards, 23 Silver Slugger Awards, 39 All-Star appearances, 8 World Series championships, and a college degree (Tex earned his diploma at Georgia Tech). . I will never forget these guys and their contributions to the greatest game on Earth. They are another reason why baseball is the America’s No. 1 sport with more than 2 million youths trying to live their dream.