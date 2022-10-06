Jue 6 Oct de octubre 2022 10:10h

Consternación en la Premier League: fallece el preparador físico del Tottenham (y la reacción de los jugadores y demás clubes)

Gian Piero Ventrone, preparador físico del Tottenham Hotspur, falleció este jueves, según anunció el club inglés, y los jugadores ‘Spurs’ externaron sus condolencias y consternación en redes sociales.

por EFE

Gian Piero tenía 61 años y era muy querido por os jugadores del City. (Foto Prensa Libre: Tottenham Hotspur/Twitter)
“El Marine”, como era apodado Ventrone, llegó al Tottenham en 2021 de la mano de Antonio Conte y era conocido por sus rigurosos métodos de entrenamiento.

“Estamos devastados de anunciar que nuestro preparador físico Gian Piero Ventrone ha fallecido. Le echaremos mucho de menos en el club y nuestros pensamientos están con su familia y amigos en estos tiempos tan difíciles”, dijo el Tottenham en un comunicado.

Ventrone, de 61 años, había trabajado también en el Juventus Turín, donde coincidió con Carlo Ancelotti, Catania, JS Suning, GZ Evergande y en el Ajaccio.

El Tottenham decidió cancelar su rueda de prensa de este jueves por el fallecimiento del preparador físico.

Estas fueron las muestras de dolor y luto de los futbolistas ‘Spurs’ y algunos equipos de la Premier League:

