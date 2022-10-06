Consternación en la Premier League: fallece el preparador físico del Tottenham (y la reacción de los jugadores y demás clubes)

“El Marine”, como era apodado Ventrone, llegó al Tottenham en 2021 de la mano de Antonio Conte y era conocido por sus rigurosos métodos de entrenamiento.
“Estamos devastados de anunciar que nuestro preparador físico Gian Piero Ventrone ha fallecido. Le echaremos mucho de menos en el club y nuestros pensamientos están con su familia y amigos en estos tiempos tan difíciles”, dijo el Tottenham en un comunicado.
We are devastated to announce that fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has passed away.
He will be greatly missed by everyone at the Club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this impossibly sad time.
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 6, 2022
Ventrone, de 61 años, había trabajado también en el Juventus Turín, donde coincidió con Carlo Ancelotti, Catania, JS Suning, GZ Evergande y en el Ajaccio.
El Tottenham decidió cancelar su rueda de prensa de este jueves por el fallecimiento del preparador físico.
Estas fueron las muestras de dolor y luto de los futbolistas ‘Spurs’ y algunos equipos de la Premier League:
Amazing Man 😢 https://t.co/Hv5dbeDFpX
— Matt Doherty (@mattdoherty20) October 6, 2022
Since I arrived at Tottenham, Gian has been a huge inspiration to me. He always said that I would help him a lot during the season, but who helped me was him… much more than he can imagine. Today we woke up to the terrible news of his passing and we are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/KP0yTTzNYx
— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) October 6, 2022
A truly remarkable man. I’m devastated by the passing of our coach Gian Piero. My love and strength is with his family at this time. His words and wisdom will live on with me for the rest of my life and I’m just grateful I had the opportunity to spend time with him. RIP Prof 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/AK1kgkruIH
— Harry Kane (@HKane) October 6, 2022
Was such an amazing person😢💙
Devastated by the news 💔
Was always positive and always pushing us to our limits to become better.
My love and strength goes out to his family and everyone connected to Gian piero at this difficult time 🙏🏿
RIP Prof 💙💙💙 https://t.co/FNNmp43CqP
— Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) October 6, 2022
🙏🏾 RIP coach https://t.co/OeDXIzIBRM
— Ledley King (@LedleyKing) October 6, 2022
I’m absolutely devasted by the loss of Gian Piero. He has made such an impact on me and I feel so lucky to have spent the last year alongside him. We will all miss you
Thankyou prof 💙 pic.twitter.com/bZacSgw2Li
— Ryan Mason (@RyanMason) October 6, 2022
Our deepest condolences to Gian Piero's loved ones at this sad time ❤️
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 6, 2022
Devastating news. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Rest in peace, Gian Piero.
— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 6, 2022
Everyone at Brentford sends their condolences to Gian Piero's family and friends at this sad time ❤🤍
— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 6, 2022
Everyone at Nottingham Forest sends their condolences to Gian Piero’s family and friends at this desperately sad time. ❤️
— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 6, 2022
🤍 The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with the family and friends of Gian Piero at this time. RIP
— Leeds United (@LUFC) October 6, 2022
