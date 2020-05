Coronavirus: ¿Es el protocolo de la Premier League el más exigente de las ligas europeas para volver a entrenar?

View this post on Instagram

No tackling, disinfected pitches and no groups bigger than five players. They’re just some of the rules the Premier League is bringing in as part of a phased return to training, which is set to start on Monday. Corner-flags, balls, cones and goalposts will also be disinfected after each of the 75-minute sessions and social-distancing must be “strictly observed” ahead of a proposed return to matches in June. La Liga in Spain and Italy’s Serie A are looking at a similar dates to restart their seasons and have already gone back to training. Other leagues across Europe are set to start sooner with Germany’s Bundesliga returning this weekend behind closed doors. Tap the link in our bio to find out more about the planned return of football in England. ⚽ (Pictures: Getty) #Football #PremierLeague #Coronavirus #Covid19 #BBCNews