Fútbol Internacional
Eurocopa 2024: Estas son las llamativas camisolas que lucirán las selecciones
La Eurocopa 2024 iniciará el viernes 14 de junio en Múnich y finalizará el domingo 14 de julio en Berlín. Conozca los uniformes que vestirán los equipos participantes.
Uniformes de Francia, Alemania y Portugal para la Eurocopa. (Foto Prensa Libre: Twitter)
Del 14 de junio al 14 de julio se desarrollará la Eurocopa 2024 en donde 24 selecciones de Europa se medirán por coronar a un nuevo campeón del continente.
Hasta el momento ya se conocen a 21 equipos, mientras que los cupos disponibles lo obtendrán tres de las siguientes escuadras nacionales: Polonia, Estonia, Gales, Finlandia, Israel, Islandia, Bosnia y Herzegovina, Ucrania, Georgia, Luxemburgo, Grecia y Kazajstán.
En las últimos días los equipos ya clasificados a la Euro han aprovechado que se acerca la fecha Fifa de marzo y publicaron en redes sociales lo nuevos uniformes que estarán utilizando en el 2024 y por consiguiente en el torneo.
Para los aficionados estas nuevas camisetas resultaron llamativas por los detalles que pusieron algunos equipos en su elaboración.
Italia y España
La vigente campeona Italia lanzó los camisolas de local y visitante y lucen clásicas, mientras que España optó por una roja y otra amarilla.
🧵 Camisetas de las selecciones 2024.— GRADA B pro (@GradaBpro) March 18, 2024
¿Con cuál te quedas?
🇪🇸 ESPAÑA - 🇮🇹 ITALIA pic.twitter.com/h83ad2GSK5
Alemania
📸 ¡¡¡GALERÍA DE FOTOS!!! 📸— El Gigante Alemán - Honduras 🇭🇳🇩🇪⚽ (@elgigantealeman) March 14, 2024
No te pierdas algunas fotografías de las nuevas camisetas de Alemania para la Euro 2024 ⚫🔴🟡
¿Opiniones acerca de los nuevos uniformes germanos? 🤔#ElGiganteAleman504 🇭🇳 #SuperBayern #MiaSanMia 🔴⚪ #DFB #DieMannschaft #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/DtdhjfdCrE
Portugal
The new @selecaoportugal 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑻𝒆𝒂𝒎 𝒌𝒊𝒕𝒔 honour tradition through a modern lens. 🔎— Nike Football (@nikefootball) March 18, 2024
Made with 𝑫𝒓𝒊-𝑭𝑰𝑻 𝑨𝑫𝑽 to breathe with you 😮💨 in the moments that matter most. #NikeFootball pic.twitter.com/I9Meolu7Cw
Bélgica
Una de las llamativas y favoritas de los aficionados fue la camisola de la Selección de Bélgica, que se inspiró en el personaje Tintín.
Belgium's new away kit is inspired by popular Belgian comic series Tintin 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/6NsgFvlzpM— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 14, 2024
Inglaterra
Os novos uniformes da Inglaterra que Jude Bellingham usará na EURO 2024.— Real Madrid Brasil (@RealBrasil_BR) March 18, 2024
🏴👕 pic.twitter.com/q1vwzf8JeJ
Países Bajos
Vibrant and joyful Oranje! 🧡 The new Netherlands @OnsOranje 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑻𝒆𝒂𝒎 𝒌𝒊𝒕𝒔 light up the game.⚡️— Nike Football (@nikefootball) March 18, 2024
Made with 𝑫𝒓𝒊-𝑭𝑰𝑻 𝑨𝑫𝑽 to breathe with you 😮💨 in the moments that matter most. #NikeFootball pic.twitter.com/jQCpQAqTyl
Francia
The new France @equipedefrance 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑻𝒆𝒂𝒎 𝒌𝒊𝒕𝒔 inspire new generations of players while honouring the greats of the past.— Nike Football (@nikefootball) March 18, 2024
Made with 𝑫𝒓𝒊-𝑭𝑰𝑻 𝑨𝑫𝑽 to breathe with you 😮💨 in the moments that matter most. #NikeFootball pic.twitter.com/fU3Uq0aoJF
Croacia
🟥⬜️ HNS and @nikefootball proudly present the new #Croatia kit! 🤩#Family #Vatreni❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/iZAEW1pCnP— HNS (@HNS_CFF) March 18, 2024
Hungría
🇭🇺🇭🇺🔥 Hungary Euro 2024 Home & Away Kits Released: https://t.co/hnpByry5u2— Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) March 17, 2024
Escocia
Home 🤝 Away— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 14, 2024
➡️ Get your new Scotland kit now: https://t.co/DGcKurZ9sj pic.twitter.com/bPdgX7RZA7
Dinamarca
🗞️ International #kitnews as the new #Denmark Euro 2024 kits made by @hummel1923 have been unveiled. 🇩🇰— TheKitman.co.uk (@TheKitmanUK) March 18, 2024
📸 https://t.co/FWgr66gBLR#TheKitman 👕#ForDanmark #Hummel #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/VBs5dljYqZ
Turquía
Milli Takım'ın yeni forması tanıtıldı— SonDakika Haber Bülteni (@SDhaberbulteni) March 18, 2024
Milli takım yeni sezon formaları, 1923’te ilk milli maçta giyilen formalardan ilham alınarak tasarlandı ve en yeni tekstil teknolojileriyle üretildi pic.twitter.com/Qk3qFTjT3x