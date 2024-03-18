Eurocopa 2024: Estas son las llamativas camisolas que lucirán las selecciones

Fútbol Internacional

Eurocopa 2024: Estas son las llamativas camisolas que lucirán las selecciones

La Eurocopa 2024 iniciará el viernes 14 de junio en Múnich y finalizará el domingo 14 de julio en Berlín. Conozca los uniformes que vestirán los equipos participantes.

|

Uniformes de Francia, Alemania y Portugal para la Eurocopa.

Uniformes de Francia, Alemania y Portugal para la Eurocopa. (Foto Prensa Libre: Twitter)

Del 14 de junio al 14 de julio se desarrollará la Eurocopa 2024 en donde 24 selecciones de Europa se medirán por coronar a un nuevo campeón del continente.

Hasta el momento ya se conocen a 21 equipos, mientras que los cupos disponibles lo obtendrán tres de las siguientes escuadras nacionales: Polonia, Estonia, Gales, Finlandia, Israel, Islandia, Bosnia y Herzegovina, Ucrania, Georgia, Luxemburgo, Grecia y Kazajstán.

En las últimos días los equipos ya clasificados a la Euro han aprovechado que se acerca la fecha Fifa de marzo y publicaron en redes sociales lo nuevos uniformes que estarán utilizando en el 2024 y por consiguiente en el torneo.

Para los aficionados estas nuevas camisetas resultaron llamativas por los detalles que pusieron algunos equipos en su elaboración.

Italia y España

La vigente campeona Italia lanzó los camisolas de local y visitante y lucen clásicas, mientras que España optó por una roja y otra amarilla.

Alemania

Portugal

Bélgica

Una de las llamativas y favoritas de los aficionados fue la camisola de la Selección de Bélgica, que se inspiró en el personaje Tintín.

Inglaterra

Países Bajos

Francia

Croacia

Hungría

Escocia

Dinamarca

Turquía

ESCRITO POR:

Oscar Ordóñez

Periodista de Prensa Libre, especializado en deportes con 2 años de experiencia.

Lee más artículos de Oscar Ordóñez

ARCHIVADO EN:

Eurocopa 2024 Futbol Internacional Selección de Alemania Selección de Francia Selección de Portugal 
