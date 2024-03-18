Del 14 de junio al 14 de julio se desarrollará la Eurocopa 2024 en donde 24 selecciones de Europa se medirán por coronar a un nuevo campeón del continente.

Hasta el momento ya se conocen a 21 equipos, mientras que los cupos disponibles lo obtendrán tres de las siguientes escuadras nacionales: Polonia, Estonia, Gales, Finlandia, Israel, Islandia, Bosnia y Herzegovina, Ucrania, Georgia, Luxemburgo, Grecia y Kazajstán.

En las últimos días los equipos ya clasificados a la Euro han aprovechado que se acerca la fecha Fifa de marzo y publicaron en redes sociales lo nuevos uniformes que estarán utilizando en el 2024 y por consiguiente en el torneo.

Para los aficionados estas nuevas camisetas resultaron llamativas por los detalles que pusieron algunos equipos en su elaboración.

Italia y España

La vigente campeona Italia lanzó los camisolas de local y visitante y lucen clásicas, mientras que España optó por una roja y otra amarilla.

Camisetas de las selecciones 2024.



¿Con cuál te quedas?



ESPAÑA - ITALIA

Alemania

GALERÍA DE FOTOS



No te pierdas algunas fotografías de las nuevas camisetas de Alemania para la Euro 2024



¿Opiniones acerca de los nuevos uniformes germanos?

Portugal

The new @selecaoportugal 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑻𝒆𝒂𝒎 𝒌𝒊𝒕𝒔 honour tradition through a modern lens. 🔎



Made with 𝑫𝒓𝒊-𝑭𝑰𝑻 𝑨𝑫𝑽 to breathe with you 😮‍💨 in the moments that matter most. #NikeFootball pic.twitter.com/I9Meolu7Cw — Nike Football (@nikefootball) March 18, 2024

Bélgica

Una de las llamativas y favoritas de los aficionados fue la camisola de la Selección de Bélgica, que se inspiró en el personaje Tintín.

Belgium's new away kit is inspired by popular Belgian comic series Tintin

Inglaterra

Os novos uniformes da Inglaterra que Jude Bellingham usará na EURO 2024.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👕 pic.twitter.com/q1vwzf8JeJ — Real Madrid Brasil (@RealBrasil_BR) March 18, 2024

Países Bajos

Vibrant and joyful Oranje! 🧡 The new Netherlands @OnsOranje 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑻𝒆𝒂𝒎 𝒌𝒊𝒕𝒔 light up the game.⚡️



Made with 𝑫𝒓𝒊-𝑭𝑰𝑻 𝑨𝑫𝑽 to breathe with you 😮‍💨 in the moments that matter most. #NikeFootball pic.twitter.com/jQCpQAqTyl — Nike Football (@nikefootball) March 18, 2024

Francia

The new France @equipedefrance 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑻𝒆𝒂𝒎 𝒌𝒊𝒕𝒔 inspire new generations of players while honouring the greats of the past.



Made with 𝑫𝒓𝒊-𝑭𝑰𝑻 𝑨𝑫𝑽 to breathe with you 😮‍💨 in the moments that matter most. #NikeFootball pic.twitter.com/fU3Uq0aoJF — Nike Football (@nikefootball) March 18, 2024

Croacia

Hungría

🇭🇺🇭🇺🔥 Hungary Euro 2024 Home & Away Kits Released: https://t.co/hnpByry5u2 — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) March 17, 2024

Escocia

Home Away



Get your new Scotland kit now:

Dinamarca

Turquía