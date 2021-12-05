Dom 5 Dic de diciembre 2021 19:15h

Ibrahimovic: “No sé qué me espera tras mi retirada, no estoy listo para eso”

El sueco Zlatan Ibrahimovic, delantero del Milan, reconoció este domingo que no sabe lo que le espera cuando deje el fútbol y dijo que no se siente “listo para eso” porque todavía tiene “miedo”.

por EFE

AC Milánfutbol internacionalSelección de SueciaSerie AZlatan Ibrahimovic
El jugador del Milán Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacciona en el duelo ante Genoa CFC en el Luigi Ferraris. (Foto Prensa Libre: EFE)
“No sé qué me espera tras mi retirada, no estoy listo para ese capítulo de mi vida, todavía tengo miedo”, reconoció Ibrahimovic en un programa de la televisión italiana Rai en el que promovió su nueva biografía, “Adrenalina”.

“Pero es mejor, me empuja a dar aún más. Seguro que cuando me retire no trabajaré como comentarista. Quienes buscan atención lo hacen, entre los exjugadores”, agregó el sueco.

Ibrahimovic, de 40 años, sigue compitiendo a alto nivel y firmó seis goles en nueve partidos disputados en la Serie A.

Reconoció que sigue teniendo muchos dolores físicos, pero destacó que está “acostumbrado a seguir” y que convierte “ese sufrimiento en energía para alcanzar los objetivos”.

Manifestó el deseo de terminar su carrera en el Milan y de conquistar un último título liguero en la Serie A, de la que su equipo es líder en solitario.