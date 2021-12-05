Ibrahimovic: “No sé qué me espera tras mi retirada, no estoy listo para eso”

Ibrahimovic, de 40 años, sigue compitiendo a alto nivel y firmó seis goles en nueve partidos disputados en la Serie A.

Reconoció que sigue teniendo muchos dolores físicos, pero destacó que está “acostumbrado a seguir” y que convierte “ese sufrimiento en energía para alcanzar los objetivos”.

Manifestó el deseo de terminar su carrera en el Milan y de conquistar un último título liguero en la Serie A, de la que su equipo es líder en solitario.

Fabio Fazio, during “Che tempo che fa” on #Rai3 , had @Ibra_official as a guest. Asked if afraid to stop playing football Ibra: “I don't know what will happen after football so I'm a bit afraid to stop. Let's see, but I want to continue playing so as not to have regrets later on”.

FAZIO: Did you come to Milan and everything changed?

IBRA: “It is not only my merit but also of the whole team, but then it always depends on the trophies that are won.

When Ibra signs, there is always magic".

