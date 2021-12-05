Ibrahimovic: “No sé qué me espera tras mi retirada, no estoy listo para eso”

“No sé qué me espera tras mi retirada, no estoy listo para ese capítulo de mi vida, todavía tengo miedo”, reconoció Ibrahimovic en un programa de la televisión italiana Rai en el que promovió su nueva biografía, “Adrenalina”.
“Pero es mejor, me empuja a dar aún más. Seguro que cuando me retire no trabajaré como comentarista. Quienes buscan atención lo hacen, entre los exjugadores”, agregó el sueco.
Ibrahimovic, de 40 años, sigue compitiendo a alto nivel y firmó seis goles en nueve partidos disputados en la Serie A.
Reconoció que sigue teniendo muchos dolores físicos, pero destacó que está “acostumbrado a seguir” y que convierte “ese sufrimiento en energía para alcanzar los objetivos”.
Manifestó el deseo de terminar su carrera en el Milan y de conquistar un último título liguero en la Serie A, de la que su equipo es líder en solitario.
"Speriamo che sarà Milan per tutta la vita!"@Ibra_official a #CTCF da @fabfazio sul @acmilan pic.twitter.com/TLA1KNtM3x
— 🔴⚫MIRKOSERRITIELLO⚫🔴 (@MIRKOSERRITIE15) December 5, 2021
Fabio Fazio, during “Che tempo che fa” on #Rai3, had @Ibra_official as a guest.
Asked if afraid to stop playing football
Ibra: “I don't know what will happen after football so I'm a bit afraid to stop.
Let's see, but I want to continue playing so as not to have regrets later on”.
— The AC Milan-Godfather (@ACMilanSydney) December 5, 2021
FAZIO: Did you come to Milan and everything changed?
IBRA: “It is not only my merit but also of the whole team, but then it always depends on the trophies that are won.
When Ibra signs, there is always magic".
— The AC Milan-Godfather (@ACMilanSydney) December 6, 2021