“Kylian es nuestro jugador y queremos que esté con el PSG”: Pochettino habla sobre el futuro de Mbappé

🎙 𝗠𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗼 𝗣𝗼𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗼: "We are playing against a team that tries to play good football."#PSGlive pic.twitter.com/8CvbaBRZZ7

— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 19, 2021