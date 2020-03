Coronavirus: Alejandro Giammattei suspende actividades de Semana Santa y clases

The decision to cancel all Easter activities as a preventive measure to stop the spread of Coronavirus is plausible and a good move by Gianmatei’s government, however, it is only good if it comes with some way of federal fund help to aliviate the economical impact this decision creates. There are thousands of guatemalan families who depend on the income Easter festivities generate for them. These are guatemalans who by tmselves can’t afford the loses of canceling those activities. I purchase a religious guide magazine for Q15 about a week ago. In inquiring that family asking the magazines, they told me of their plans for traveling all over the most religious representative cities in the country during the last two weeks of the holidays, this is a family that totally depend on the selling of their goods, a family without a back-up plan now that activities had been cancelled. Is the government planning to aliviate the economical impact of the cancellation? A plan of execution is a good plan only if it considers all the implications included. Cancelling is easy, but there is more to be consider when making such decisions. We can try to save a nation from from contracting a virus, but in exchange starve them to death.