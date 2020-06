Brian May supera a su “ídolo” Jimi Hendrix y es elegido como el mejor guitarrista de todos los tiempos

View this post on Instagram

Still speechless ! But I’m happy I can inspire such works in talented people. Keep swiping, folks, to share some gems – and sometimes I feel some of you artists know me in ways that I don’t know myself. Thanks for the lovely compliments. Thanks @sarah_rugg for finding some of these – and the second artwork in this series is by @elisa.kent_draws – lovely ! If I missed any other credits off please tell me. 💥💥💥💥 And BIG THANKS to you readers of TOTAL GUITAR for voting me to #1 !!! Bri