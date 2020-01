El actor Bradley Cooper cumple 45 años y los recibe soltero y con retos en el cine

View this post on Instagram

#Quote 💬 ➖Jack: Look, talent comes everywhere. Everybody's talented, fucking everyone in this bar is talented at one thing or another. But having something to say and a way to say it so that people listen to it, that's a whole other bag. And unless you get out and you try to do it, you'll never know. That's just the truth. And there's one reason we're supposed to be here is to say something so people want to hear. Don't you understand what I'm trying to tell you? . ➕Ally: Yeah, I do. I don't like it, but I understand it. . ➖Jack: Oh, I think you like it a little bit. . #AstarIsBorn ♥️ #BradleyCooper #LadyGaga