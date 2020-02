El Museo del Cine abrirá en Los Ángeles este año con un homenaje a Kirk Douglas

View this post on Instagram

On this day, 80 years ago, #TheWizardOfOz was released into theaters. At the #AcademyMuseum you'll experience the magic of the movie and explore the process of its creation in the exhibition “Making Of: #TheWizardOfOz.” There’s no place like the Academy Museum, where you’ll get to view Dorothy’s ruby slippers. Did you know they were changed from silver to ruby to show off the new Technicolor film process? . . . Costume design: Adrian Photo: @joshuawhitephotography. © Academy Museum Foundation