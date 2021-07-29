Jue 29 Jul de julio 2021 08:54h

Navegación secundaria

Escenario

Este es el contenido que abandona Netflix en agosto de 2021

Última oportunidad de ver todas estas producciones que abandonarán el catálogo de la compañía desde el primer día del mes. Conoce aquí la lista completa.

por Forbes

Publicado el

Archivado en:

ForbesNetflixstreaming
Netflix eliminará varias producciones de su catálogo. (Foto Prensa Libre: Pexels)
Netflix eliminará varias producciones de su catálogo. (Foto Prensa Libre: Pexels)

Un nuevo mes está por comenzar, y con él, el abandono de distintas producciones del catálogo de Netflix. A partir del primer día de agosto el contenido dejará de estar disponible, por lo que tu contenido favorito podría abandonar por siempre la plataforma. 

Entérate de la lista completa que deja el catálogo y dale una, o varias, últimas reproducciones. Algunas de las licencias podrán renovarse, pero otras más ya no, por lo que ya no estarán disponibles en Netflix nunca más.

No te pierdas los detalles. Tus películas favoritas te están esperando para volverlas a ver antes de que dejen Netflix ¿Aceptas el reto?

“Big Fish” de Tim Burton ya no estará disponible en Netflix. (Foto: Cortesía)

01 de agosto

  • Hinterland
  • Queen of no marriage
  • Holding the man
  • Rango
  • Justice, my foot!
  • Doubles cause trobles
  • Casino Tycoon
  • Little dragon maiden
  • Weed on fire
  • Mad World
  • Regal academy
  • Bajos instintos
  • Penn and teller
  • Hero
  • A chinesse odyssey Part II
  • Love in the buff
  • Big Fish 
  • Infernal affairs 3
  • Infernal affairs 2
  • Ten years
  • Initial D: special edition
  • Are we done yet?
  • Roll red roll
  • Cómo perder a un hombre en diez días
  • Soltero en casa 
  • Mean Girls 2
  • Pan 
  • Operation Ouch!
  • Road trip
  • Las vueltas de la vida
  • Christ, the lord
  • Collateral
  • Courageous
  • Facing the giants
  • The forger
  • The Guest
  • In the heart of the sea
  • Jack Ryan: shadow recruit
  • V for vendetta
  • The true about the alcohol
  • La leyenda del jinete sin cabeza
  • Rampant
  • Pollice academy 2: their first assignment
  • Una vez en México 
  • Hombres de negro
  • Love in a puff
  • Aussie gold Hunters
  • The beginning and end of the universe
  • Bleach
  • Empire of the stars
  • Everyday Miracles
  • Genius of the ancient world
  • Grand designers
  • Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar 
  • Nurses who kill
  • Eurotrip
  • Save the last dance
  • The king and i

03 de agosto

  • Marching orders

07 de agosto

  • Chica vampiro

13 de agosto

  • Orphan black
La serie Orphan Black es uno de los títulos que dejarán el catálogo. (Foto: Cortesía Netflix)

15 de agosto

  • Winx Club
  • Love and marriage
  • Nuestra lucha libre 
  • Wheel of fortune

19 de agosto

  • The investigator: a british crime story

* En alianza con Forbes México, artículo de Forbes Staff.