Este es el contenido que abandona Netflix en agosto de 2021

Un nuevo mes está por comenzar, y con él, el abandono de distintas producciones del catálogo de Netflix. A partir del primer día de agosto el contenido dejará de estar disponible, por lo que tu contenido favorito podría abandonar por siempre la plataforma.
Entérate de la lista completa que deja el catálogo y dale una, o varias, últimas reproducciones. Algunas de las licencias podrán renovarse, pero otras más ya no, por lo que ya no estarán disponibles en Netflix nunca más.
No te pierdas los detalles. Tus películas favoritas te están esperando para volverlas a ver antes de que dejen Netflix ¿Aceptas el reto?
01 de agosto
- Hinterland
- Queen of no marriage
- Holding the man
- Rango
- Justice, my foot!
- Doubles cause trobles
- Casino Tycoon
- Little dragon maiden
- Weed on fire
- Mad World
- Regal academy
- Bajos instintos
- Penn and teller
- Hero
- A chinesse odyssey Part II
- Love in the buff
- Big Fish
- Infernal affairs 3
- Infernal affairs 2
- Ten years
- Initial D: special edition
- Are we done yet?
- Roll red roll
- Cómo perder a un hombre en diez días
- Soltero en casa
- Mean Girls 2
- Pan
- Operation Ouch!
- Road trip
- Las vueltas de la vida
- Christ, the lord
- Collateral
- Courageous
- Facing the giants
- The forger
- The Guest
- In the heart of the sea
- Jack Ryan: shadow recruit
- V for vendetta
- The true about the alcohol
- La leyenda del jinete sin cabeza
- Rampant
- Pollice academy 2: their first assignment
- Una vez en México
- Hombres de negro
- Love in a puff
- Aussie gold Hunters
- The beginning and end of the universe
- Bleach
- Empire of the stars
- Everyday Miracles
- Genius of the ancient world
- Grand designers
- Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar
- Nurses who kill
- Eurotrip
- Save the last dance
- The king and i
03 de agosto
- Marching orders
07 de agosto
- Chica vampiro
13 de agosto
- Orphan black
15 de agosto
- Winx Club
- Love and marriage
- Nuestra lucha libre
- Wheel of fortune
19 de agosto
- The investigator: a british crime story
