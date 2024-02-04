Las chicas de Boygenius destacan en la Premiere de los Grammy 2024

Durante la Premiere se entregaron los premios a las nuevas categorías: Best Americana Performance: Dear Insecurity, Brandy Clark; Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical: Theron Thomas; Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: The Light Inside, J. Ivy, y Best Alternative Music Performance: This is Why Paramore.

Las presentaciones musicales comenzaron con la nominada a seis Grammy Brandy Clark con las Sistastrings. También se presentaron Kirk Franklin, Laufey.

Gaby Moreno subió al escenario acompañada por Rodolfo David Aguilar Dorantes “El David” y ambos cantaron Luna de Xelajú.

El David es un cantautor de música mexicana independiente de 40 años, originario de Culiacán, México y es conocido por interpretar rock y rock en español. Y estuvo nominado en cinco categorías en los Grammy Latinos de 2018 y una en 2021.

“Su voz es increíble” dijo Tranter al finalizar la presentación de Gaby Moreno y El David.

Casi al cierre también actuaron Adam Blackstone, Robert Glasper, Bob James, Terrace Martin, Harvey Mason Sr.

Las categorías reconocidas en la premier fueron:

Best Música Mexicana Album: Genesis, Peso Pluma

Best Tropical Latin Album: Siembra: 45º Aniversario, Ruben Blades, (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: Barbie The Album

Best Score Sountrack For Visual Media (Includes Film an Television): Oppenheimer

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Song Written For Visual Media: What I Was Made For, Billy Ellish (Barbie The Album)

Best Music Video: Im Only Sleeping´, The Beatles

Best Music Film: Moonage Daydream, David Bowie

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Jaguar II

Best Remixed Recording: Waggin Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Best Immersive Audio Album: The Diary, Alicia Keys

Best Country Solo Performance: White Horse, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song: White Horse

Best American Roots Performance: Eve Was Black, Allison Rusell

Best Americana Performance: Dear Insecurity, Brandy Clark

Best American Roots Song: Cast Iron Skillet, Jason Isbell

Best Americana Album: Weathervans, Jason Isbell y The 400 Unit

Best Traditional Blues Album: All My Love for You, Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Blood Harmony, Larking Poe

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Your Power

Best Gospel Album: Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Church Clothes 4, Lecrae

Best Roots Gospel Album: Echoes of the South, Blind Boys of Alabama

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical: Theron Thomas

Best Gospel Performance/Song: All Things, Kirk Franklin

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Good Morning Morton con Susan Carol

Best R&B Album: Scientists and Engineers

Best Rap Performance: All My Life

Best Rap Song: Scientists and Engineers

Best Rap Album: Michael, Killer Mike

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: The Light Inside, J. Ivy

Best Global Music Performance: Pashto, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Zakir Mussain

Best African Music Performance: Water, Tyla

Best Global Music Album: This Moment, Shanti

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Bewitched, Laufey

Best Musical Theater Album: Some Like it Hot

Best Rock Performance: Not Strong Enough, Boygenius

Best Metal Performance: 72 Seasons, Metallica

Best Rock Song: Not Strong Enough, Boygenius

Best Rock Album: This is Why, Paramore

Best Alternative Music Performance: This is Why Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album: The Record, Boygenius

Best Comedy Album; Whats in a Name

Best Recording Package: Stumpwork

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: Fort he Birds: The Birdsong Project

Best Album Notes: Written in Their Soul, The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Historical Album: Written in Their Soul, The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Basie Swings The Blues

Best Latin Jazz Album: El Arte del Bolero Volumen 2 Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Alternative Jazz Album: Real Book, Mishelle Dgeocello

Best Latin Pop Album : X Mí (Vol 1), Gaby Moreno

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Vida Cotidiana, Juanes

Best Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: Todas las Floras, Natalia Lafourcade

Best Reggae Album: Color Royal

Best New Age, Ambient, Or Chant Album: So She Wowls,

Best Children’s Music Album: We Grow Togehter, Preeschool Songs

Best Audio Book, Narration And Storytelling Recording: The Light We Carry

Best Instrumental Composition: Helena´s Theme

Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella: Folson Prison Blues

Best Jazz Vocal Album: How Love Begins

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: I Remember Everything Zac Bryan

Best Folk Album: Joni Mitchell at Newport (live)

Best Regional Roots Music Album: New Beginnings en empate con Live Orpheum Teather Nola

Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals: In the Wee Small Hours

Best Orchestral Performance: Ades Cante, Gustavo Dudamel, Conductor

Best Opera Recording: Blanchard Champion

Best Choral Performance: Saariaho Reconnaissance

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Rough Magic

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: The American Project

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Walking in the Dark

Best Classical Compendium: Passion for Bach and Coltrane

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Montgomery Rounds

Best R&B Performance: Icu, Coco Jones

Best Progressive R&B Album: SOS, SZA

Best Jazz Performance: Tigth, Samara Joy

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: The Winds of Change, Billy Childs

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: As We Speak

Best Bluegrass Album: City of Gold

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Contemporary American Composers

Producer Of The Year, Classical: Elaine Martone

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff