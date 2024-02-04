Las chicas de Boygenius destacan en la Premiere de los Grammy 2024

Justin Tranter inició la esperada ceremonia previa a la 66 edición de los Grammy y entregó los primeros premios. Le siguieron Natalia Lafourcade, Carly Pearce, Jimmy Jam, Rufus Wainwright, Molly Tuttle.
Durante la Premiere se entregaron los premios a las nuevas categorías: Best Americana Performance: Dear Insecurity, Brandy Clark; Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical: Theron Thomas; Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: The Light Inside, J. Ivy, y Best Alternative Music Performance: This is Why Paramore.
Las presentaciones musicales comenzaron con la nominada a seis Grammy Brandy Clark con las Sistastrings. También se presentaron Kirk Franklin, Laufey.
Gaby Moreno subió al escenario acompañada por Rodolfo David Aguilar Dorantes “El David” y ambos cantaron Luna de Xelajú.
El David es un cantautor de música mexicana independiente de 40 años, originario de Culiacán, México y es conocido por interpretar rock y rock en español. Y estuvo nominado en cinco categorías en los Grammy Latinos de 2018 y una en 2021.
“Su voz es increíble” dijo Tranter al finalizar la presentación de Gaby Moreno y El David.
Casi al cierre también actuaron Adam Blackstone, Robert Glasper, Bob James, Terrace Martin, Harvey Mason Sr.
Las categorías reconocidas en la premier fueron:
Best Música Mexicana Album: Genesis, Peso Pluma
Best Tropical Latin Album: Siembra: 45º Aniversario, Ruben Blades, (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: Barbie The Album
Best Score Sountrack For Visual Media (Includes Film an Television): Oppenheimer
Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Song Written For Visual Media: What I Was Made For, Billy Ellish (Barbie The Album)
Best Music Video: Im Only Sleeping´, The Beatles
Best Music Film: Moonage Daydream, David Bowie
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Jaguar II
Best Remixed Recording: Waggin Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
Best Immersive Audio Album: The Diary, Alicia Keys
Best Country Solo Performance: White Horse, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song: White Horse
Best American Roots Performance: Eve Was Black, Allison Rusell
Best Americana Performance: Dear Insecurity, Brandy Clark
Best American Roots Song: Cast Iron Skillet, Jason Isbell
Best Americana Album: Weathervans, Jason Isbell y The 400 Unit
Best Traditional Blues Album: All My Love for You, Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Blood Harmony, Larking Poe
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Your Power
Best Gospel Album: Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Church Clothes 4, Lecrae
Best Roots Gospel Album: Echoes of the South, Blind Boys of Alabama
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical: Theron Thomas
Best Gospel Performance/Song: All Things, Kirk Franklin
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Good Morning Morton con Susan Carol
Best R&B Album: Scientists and Engineers
Best Rap Performance: All My Life
Best Rap Song: Scientists and Engineers
Best Rap Album: Michael, Killer Mike
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: The Light Inside, J. Ivy
Best Global Music Performance: Pashto, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Zakir Mussain
Best African Music Performance: Water, Tyla
Best Global Music Album: This Moment, Shanti
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Bewitched, Laufey
Best Musical Theater Album: Some Like it Hot
Best Rock Performance: Not Strong Enough, Boygenius
Best Metal Performance: 72 Seasons, Metallica
Best Rock Song: Not Strong Enough, Boygenius
Best Rock Album: This is Why, Paramore
Best Alternative Music Performance: This is Why Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album: The Record, Boygenius
Best Comedy Album; Whats in a Name
Best Recording Package: Stumpwork
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: Fort he Birds: The Birdsong Project
Best Album Notes: Written in Their Soul, The Stax Songwriter Demos
Best Historical Album: Written in Their Soul, The Stax Songwriter Demos
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Basie Swings The Blues
Best Latin Jazz Album: El Arte del Bolero Volumen 2 Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Alternative Jazz Album: Real Book, Mishelle Dgeocello
Best Latin Pop Album : X Mí (Vol 1), Gaby Moreno
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Vida Cotidiana, Juanes
Best Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: Todas las Floras, Natalia Lafourcade
Best Reggae Album: Color Royal
Best New Age, Ambient, Or Chant Album: So She Wowls,
Best Children’s Music Album: We Grow Togehter, Preeschool Songs
Best Audio Book, Narration And Storytelling Recording: The Light We Carry
Best Instrumental Composition: Helena´s Theme
Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella: Folson Prison Blues
Best Jazz Vocal Album: How Love Begins
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: I Remember Everything Zac Bryan
Best Folk Album: Joni Mitchell at Newport (live)
Best Regional Roots Music Album: New Beginnings en empate con Live Orpheum Teather Nola
Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals: In the Wee Small Hours
Best Orchestral Performance: Ades Cante, Gustavo Dudamel, Conductor
Best Opera Recording: Blanchard Champion
Best Choral Performance: Saariaho Reconnaissance
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Rough Magic
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: The American Project
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Walking in the Dark
Best Classical Compendium: Passion for Bach and Coltrane
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Montgomery Rounds
Best R&B Performance: Icu, Coco Jones
Best Progressive R&B Album: SOS, SZA
Best Jazz Performance: Tigth, Samara Joy
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: The Winds of Change, Billy Childs
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: As We Speak
Best Bluegrass Album: City of Gold
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Contemporary American Composers
Producer Of The Year, Classical: Elaine Martone
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff