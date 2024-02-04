Dom 4 Feb de febrero 2024 18:16h

Navegación secundaria

    
                            

            

                

                                            
                                    

                
            

        

    



	
	

		

			


				


	
		






            

            

                
Las chicas de Boygenius destacan en la Premiere de los Grammy 2024

            

            

                
La música de Barbie se llevó dos Grammys y la cantante de 80 años Joni Mitchel también recibió uno esta tarde.

            

            

	

		

			por Lucrecia Choy		


		Publicado el 	



	

		


	

		
	





	



        

                

            

                

                    

                        

					
				
                    

                

                

                

            

            


                                                

                
                





    
    
        
            
                Ganadores de la premiere de los grammy 2024
                
                                        

                    Las chicas de Boygenius se llevaron tres premios esta noche. (Foto Prensa Libre: tomada de Youtube Grammy)                

                        
        
    

                

                
                                
                

                    

                        

					
				
                    

                


                
Justin Tranter inició la esperada ceremonia previa a la 66 edición de los Grammy y entregó los primeros premios. Le siguieron Natalia Lafourcade, Carly Pearce, Jimmy Jam, Rufus Wainwright, Molly Tuttle.



					
				


Durante la Premiere se entregaron los premios a las nuevas categorías: Best Americana Performance: Dear Insecurity, Brandy Clark; Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical: Theron Thomas; Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: The Light Inside, J. Ivy, y Best Alternative Music Performance: This is Why Paramore.




Las presentaciones musicales comenzaron con la nominada a seis Grammy Brandy Clark con las Sistastrings.  También se presentaron Kirk Franklin, Laufey.


Gaby Moreno subió al escenario acompañada por Rodolfo David Aguilar Dorantes “El David” y ambos cantaron Luna de Xelajú.




    

        

            

                

                    
                    Le recomendamos

            

                            

                    
                

                                        

                    
                

                    

    




El David es un cantautor de música mexicana independiente de 40 años, originario de Culiacán, México y es conocido por interpretar rock  y rock en español. Y estuvo nominado en cinco categorías en los Grammy Latinos de 2018 y una en 2021.


“Su voz es increíble” dijo Tranter al finalizar la presentación de Gaby Moreno y El David.


Casi al cierre también actuaron Adam Blackstone, Robert Glasper, Bob James, Terrace Martin, Harvey Mason Sr.


 


Las categorías reconocidas en la premier fueron:


Best  Música Mexicana Album: Genesis, Peso Pluma


Best Tropical Latin Album: Siembra: 45º Aniversario, Ruben Blades, (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)


Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: Barbie The Album


Best Score Sountrack For Visual Media (Includes Film an Television): Oppenheimer


Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor


Best Song Written For Visual Media: What I Was Made For, Billy Ellish (Barbie The Album)


Best Music Video: Im Only Sleeping´, The Beatles


Best Music Film: Moonage Daydream, David Bowie


Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Jaguar II


Best Remixed Recording: Waggin Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)


Best Immersive Audio Album: The Diary, Alicia Keys









Best Country Solo Performance: White Horse, Chris Stapleton


Best Country Song: White Horse



					
				


Best American Roots Performance: Eve Was Black, Allison Rusell


Best Americana Performance: Dear Insecurity, Brandy Clark


Best American Roots Song: Cast Iron Skillet, Jason Isbell


Best Americana Album: Weathervans, Jason Isbell y The 400 Unit


Best Traditional Blues Album: All My Love for You, Bobby Rush


Best Contemporary Blues Album: Blood Harmony, Larking Poe


Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Your Power


Best Gospel Album: Tye Tribbett


Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Church Clothes 4, Lecrae


Best Roots Gospel Album: Echoes of the South, Blind Boys of Alabama


 


Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical: Theron Thomas


Best Gospel Performance/Song: All Things, Kirk Franklin


Best Traditional R&B Performance: Good Morning Morton con Susan Carol


Best R&B Album: Scientists and Engineers


Best Rap Performance: All My Life


Best Rap Song: Scientists and Engineers


Best Rap Album: Michael, Killer Mike


Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: The Light Inside, J. Ivy


Best Global Music Performance: Pashto,  Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Zakir Mussain


Best African Music Performance: Water, Tyla


Best Global Music Album: This Moment, Shanti


 


Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Bewitched, Laufey


Best Musical Theater Album: Some Like it Hot


Best Rock Performance: Not Strong Enough, Boygenius


Best Metal Performance: 72 Seasons, Metallica


Best Rock Song: Not Strong Enough, Boygenius


Best Rock Album: This is Why, Paramore


Best Alternative Music Performance: This is Why Paramore


Best Alternative Music Album: The Record, Boygenius


Best Comedy Album; Whats in a Name


Best Recording Package: Stumpwork


Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: Fort he Birds: The Birdsong Project


Best Album Notes: Written in Their Soul, The Stax Songwriter Demos



					
				


Best Historical Album: Written in Their Soul, The Stax Songwriter Demos


 


Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Basie Swings The Blues


Best Latin Jazz Album: El Arte del Bolero Volumen 2 Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo


Best Alternative Jazz Album: Real Book, Mishelle Dgeocello


Best Latin Pop Album : X Mí (Vol 1), Gaby Moreno


Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Vida Cotidiana, Juanes


Best Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: Todas las Floras, Natalia Lafourcade


Best Reggae Album: Color Royal


Best New Age, Ambient, Or Chant Album: So She Wowls,


Best Children’s Music Album: We Grow Togehter, Preeschool Songs


Best Audio Book, Narration And Storytelling Recording: The Light We Carry


Best Instrumental Composition: Helena´s Theme


Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella: Folson Prison Blues


 


Best Jazz Vocal Album:  How Love Begins


Best Country Duo/Group Performance: I Remember Everything Zac Bryan


Best Folk Album: Joni Mitchell at Newport (live)


Best Regional Roots Music Album: New Beginnings en empate con Live Orpheum Teather Nola


Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals: In the Wee Small Hours


Best Orchestral Performance: Ades Cante, Gustavo Dudamel, Conductor


Best Opera Recording: Blanchard Champion


Best Choral Performance: Saariaho Reconnaissance


Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Rough Magic


Best Classical Instrumental Solo: The American Project


Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Walking in the Dark


Best Classical Compendium: Passion for Bach and Coltrane


Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Montgomery Rounds


 


Best R&B Performance: Icu, Coco Jones


Best Progressive R&B Album: SOS, SZA


Best Jazz Performance: Tigth, Samara Joy



					
				


Best Jazz Instrumental Album: The Winds of Change,  Billy Childs


Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: As We Speak


Best Bluegrass Album: City of Gold


Best Engineered Album, Classical: Contemporary American Composers


Producer Of The Year, Classical: Elaine Martone


Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff


 


                

                
                                
                                


	
	

		

			Archivado en:		


		BarbieGrammy