Netflix: la lista completa de los contenidos que dejarán la plataforma en septiembre

Es momento de decirle adiós a contenido de Netflix. Desafortunadamente, la llegada de septiembre trae consigo la lista completa de contenido que abandonará el catálogo de la compañía de streaming.

por Forbes

Desde el primer día de septiembre comenzarán a dejar de estar disponibles varios títulos. Las licencias se han caducado y es probable que muchas de ellas ya no se renueven.

Esta puede ser tu última oportunidad de ver, por última vez, este contenido. Para que no pierdas el detalle de todo lo que sale, a continuación te compartimos lo que dejará de estar disponible en Netflix durante septiembre.

01 de septiembre

  • Bon Bini Holland
  • Dukhtar
  • A  noble intención
  • We need to talk
  • Off course
  • The Image book 
  • The drowning
  • Mini force new heroes rise
  • The equalizer
  • The last hangover
  • Mokalil
  • Phone swap
  • Used goods
  • The CEO
  • October 1
  • The Bridge
  • The figurine
  • The first temptation of Christ
  • She’s out my league
  • Top Chef
  • American Beauty 

  • Case 39
  • Curse of Chucky 
  • Think like a man
  • The arrival 
  • Boyz n the hood
  • Clandestine childhood
  • Climax
  • The german doctor
  • Godzilla
  • The italian job
  • XXY
  • The tuxedo
  • Stomp the yard
  • Shoplifers
  • The polar express
  • The oficial story
  • Mean Girls

04 de septiembre

  • Kicking and screaming
  • The dawn wall

05 de septiembre

  • A case of you

15 de septiembre

  • How to live mortgage free with Sarah Benny
  • Three wives one husband
  • Cabins in the wild

