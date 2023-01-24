Premios Óscar 2023: lista completa de los nominados a los premios de la Academia de Hollywood

La carrera por los Óscar 2023 ya comenzó de manera oficial desde este martes 24 de enero con la lectura de los nominados en todas sus categorías, con una actividad que se llevó a cabo desde Los Ángeles, California, EE. UU.
La Academia de Hollywood reveló a sus postulados a través de una actividad a cargo de Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams.
De acuerdo con la Academia, en 2022 Ahmed ganó el Óscar al Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo como coguionista, productor y protagonista de The Long Goodbye, y en el 2021 recibió una nominación al Óscar a Mejor Actor por su trabajo en Sound of Metal.
Williams por su parte, es conocida por interpretar a Marnie durante seis temporadas en la serie de HBO ganadora de un Emmy, Girls, y en la película de terror de Jordan Peele, ganadora de un Óscar, Get Out.
Las dos estrellas revelaron a todos los nominados para la 95.ª edición de los premios Óscar, cuya gala se celebrará el 12 de marzo de 2023 en Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos).
Lista completa de los nominados
Mejor actriz de reparto
Angela Basset (Black Panther)
Hong Chau (The Wahle)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inesherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything, everywhere, all at once)
Stephanie Cu (Everything, everywhere, all at once)
Mejor actor de reparto
Brendan Gleeson (The banshees of inesherin)
Brian Tyre Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan (The banshees of inesherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything, everywhere, all at once)
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda for rever
Elvis
Everything, everywhere, all at once
Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
Mejor sonido
All quiet on the western fron
Avatar: the way of water
The Batman
Elvis
Top gun: Maverick
Mejor banda sonora
All quiet on the western front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inesherin
Everything, everywhere, all at once
The Fabelmans
Mejor corto de animación
The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
The flying sailor
Ice merchants
My year of dicks
An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it
Mejor corto de acción real
An Irish goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night ride
The red suitcase
Mejor guión original
The Banshees of Inisherin: Martin McDonagh
Everything, everywhere, all at once: Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans: Steven spielberg y Tony Kushner
Tar: Todd Field
Triangle of sadness: Ruben Ostlund
Mejor guión adaptado
All quie on the western front: edward Berger, Lesley Paterson y Ian Stokell
Glass Onien: Knives Out: Rian Johnson
Living: Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick: Eheren Kruger, Wric Warren Singer, Chrostopher McQuarrie
Women Talking: Sarah Polley
Mejor canción original
Aplause, de Tell it like a Woman
Hold my hand, de Top Gun: Maverick
Lift me up, de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu, de RRR
This is the life, de Everything, everywhere, all at once
Mejor documental
All that breathes
All the beauty and the bloodshed
Fire of love
A house made of splinters
Navalny
Mejor corto documental
The elephant whisperers
Hauolout
How do you measure a year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the gate
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
All quiet on the western front (Alemania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Bélgica)
EO (Polonia)
The quiet girl (Irlanda)
Mejor película animada
Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro
Marcel the shell with shoes on
Puss in boots: the last wish
The sea best
Turning red
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
All quiet on the western front
The Batman
Black Panther: wakanda forever
Elvis
The whale
Mejor diseño de producción
All quiet on the western front
Avatar: the way of water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Mejor edición
The banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything, everywhere, all at once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor fotografía
All the western front
Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths
Elvis
Empire of light
Tar
Mejores efectos especiales
All quiet on the western front
Avatar: the way of water
The Batman
Black panther: wakanda forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor actor protagonista
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The whale)
Pascal Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Mejor actriz protagonista
Cate Blanchet (Tar)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything, everywhere, all at once)
Mejor director
The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)
Everything, everywhere, all at once (Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert)
The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg)
Tar (Todd Field)
Triangle of sadness (Ruben Ostlund)
Mejor película
Ellas hablan, de Sarah Polley
Los Fabelman, de Steven Spielberg
TÁR, de Todd Field
Sin novedad en el frente de Edward Berger
Almas en pena de Inisherin, de Martin McDonagh
Todo a la vez en todas partes, de Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert y Daniels
El triángulo de la tristeza, de Ruben Östlund
Elvis, de Baz Luhrmann
Avatar: El sentido del agua, de James Cameron
Top Gun: Maverick, de Joseph Kosinski