¿Trump o Biden? las celebridades votaron (y algunos dejaron en claro por quién lo hicieron)

La elección presidencial en Estados Unidos se vivió intensamente entre los famosos, que desde sus redes sociales animaron al voto como derecho ciudadano, pero varios de ellos definieron claramente su candidato.
Adria Arjona, hija de Ricardo Arjona, mostró una etiqueta de votación en su boca para una foto en Instagram. “Tu voto es tu voz. ¿Lo has usado?”, animó. No obstante, no reveló su favoritismo.
Taylor Swift ya había adelantado semanas antes que votaría por Biden-Harris.
Katy Perry no se conformó con hacer un video desde su casa. Salió a las calles con un letrero que decía: yo voté y animaba a la gente a que sonara la bocina de sus carros.
🎶 It’s not the end of the world No, not the end of the world Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire Don’t lose hope 🎶 TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY! 🗳 Tell your mom, tell your dad, tell complete strangers on the street to #VOTENOW #BRINGAFRIEND #BRINGASNACK #TAKEYOURBIKE 🇺🇸 #buthonkifyoualreadyvoted
Anne Hathaway se hizo una selfi con un sueter azul -curiosamente el color del partido de Biden-, pero su mensaje fue de la importancia de votar.
Took a peaceful walk through an ancient grove yesterday and heard the Lorax, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” #vote
Igualmente lo hizo Jennifer Aniston, quien, con sueter azul, depositó su voto por correo. De hecho en su publicación en Instagram precisó que lo hizo por Biden.
#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️🗳⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼
Un tanto discreta, Selena Gomez mostró su etiqueta de votación. Aunque no reveló por quién lo hizo, utilizaba una camiseta azul, distintivo del Partido Demócrata, aunque no del mismo tono.
Sin revelar por quién, Kim Kardashian comunicó a sus 190 millones de seguidores que ya había votado mostrando una estampa de la elección.
Hollywood, que se inclina siempre por el Partido Demócrata, ideó una campaña que atrapa la atención de los ciudadanos: desnudos.
Así, la Roca, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer y muchos más grabaron publicaron videos en sus redes como Dios los trajo al mundo.
“Estoy desnudo”, coincidieron todos. “Genial. Ahora que tenemos tu atención ¡vota! y si lo haces por correo asegúrate de seguir las instrucciones en tu papeleta”, dijo Schumer, etiquetando #NakedBallots (voto desnudo).
Los artistas insistieron en que el voto a distancia se hiciera al pie de la letra de las indicaciones del Servicio Postal estadounidense para evitar que sea invalidado.
Por Trump
Aunque muchas celebridades se manifiestan demócratas o incluso Anti Trump, el presidente tiene adeptos entre las celebridades.
Kid Rock ha sido uno de los más fieles. En una foto en Instagram habló sobre lo que considera importante de que Estados Unidos otorgue la reelección esta vez.
In case anyone is not clear on how much I support our President… Myself and Don Jr have a rally tonight in Macomb County Michigan for his re-election. I have been dealing with neck issues for years (from performing like I do for the past 30 years) and spent the morning at the Dr’s office getting 2 Steroid shots, one in my ass and the other in my neck, etc, etc. Would make sense to cancel my appearance, but NO WAY! I will be there and will give it everything I have this evening. That is how important getting POTUS re-elected is too me and I could care less about the continuous attacks from the left wing media, etc, that have been going on for over 4 years now. It’s the reason I have turned down countless interviews and TV appearances as I refuse to be their click bait. I am currently filming a career documentary and will address EVERYTHING in it, on my own terms, to be released next year with new music and schedule one last monster tour (2021??) that will kick my critics in their ass and give all the love I have to the fans. (R U Scared?) “AIN’T NOBODY GONNA TELL ME HOW TO LIVE” (new song?)😜🤘🇺🇸 #Trump2020 – Kid Rock PS – I said years ago that TIME OUTS AND LAST PLACE TROPHIES would come back to haunt us!
Otros famosos que han manifestado apoyo a Trump han sido Mike Tyson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone y Clint Eastwood.
El rapero 50 Cent se desmarca del 62% que aseguran que no les gusta Trump. “Estás fuera de tu p*** juicio. ¡Vota por Trump!”, aclaró.