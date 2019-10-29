17º 21º 15º
Estas son las series y películas que saldrán de Netflix en noviembre

Estos contenidos dirán adiós a la plataforma. Toma nota, es probable que muchos no regresen.

Foto: Esposas desesperadas
Foto: Esposas desesperadas

Noviembre está a la vuelta de la esquina, y con él, malas noticias. Así es, el nuevo mes trae consigo una nueva lista de contenido que abandona el catálogo de Netflix; películas, series, documentales y más, ya no estarán más, al menos, hasta nuevo aviso.

Tranquilo, traemos para ti este contenido que no estará disponible desde el primer día de noviembre para que comiences a hacer planes y despedirlo por última vez.

Toma nota, ya que no hay vuelta atrás para este contenido, a menos que se renueven las licencias. Pero eso, no está asegurado.

Más contenido de Marvel, perteneciente a Disney, está dejando Netflix para prepararse para su nueva plataforma de streaming.
  • Twisters
  • The poltergeist of borley
  • LEGO Jurassic World: the indominus escape
  • Highway thru hell
  • American Poltergeist
  • The man from the future
  • In their shoes
  • Street
  • The end
  • Floyd Norman: an animated life
  • Minimalism: a documentary about the important things
  • Party of five
  • Decanted
  • The night of the wild boar
  • The black panthers: vnguard of the revolution
  • Romeo is bleeding
  • Spring breakers
  • Enemy of the state
  • Iron Man 3
  • Did you hear about the Morgans?
  • Ace Ventura: pet detective
  • Torrente 5: operación eurovegas
  • Vampire sisters 3: journey to Transilvania
  • The bounty hunter
  • Iron Man 2

  • 01 noviembre

  • Toy Story of terror!
  • Loser
  • Ace Ventura: when nature calls
  • Only You
  • While you were sleeping
  • The bride of heaven
  • La última cima
  • From dusk till dawn
  • Hoover
  • The bad man
  • The karate kid
  • American Psyco
  • Money master
  • Mujeres desesperada
  • Daughter of the lake
  • The similar
  • Malcriados
  • Das boot: theatrical cut

  • 04 noviembre

  • Food. booze and tattoos

  • 11 noviembre

  • Estocolmo

  • 13 noviembre

  • Spider- Man

  • 14 noviembre

  • Vampirina

  • 16 de noviembre

  • Puppy dog pals

  • 17 noviembre

  • Ascension

  • 19 noviembre

  • LEGO Star Wars: the freemaker adventures

  • 20 noviembre

  • Marvel knights animation

  • 23 noviembre

  • Religion of sports

  • 24 noviembre

  • Cantando aprendo a hablar

* En alianza con Forbes México y Centroamérica.

