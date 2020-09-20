Nominados a los premios Emmy 2020 en las principales categorías

Los premios Emmy, considerados los Óscar de la televisión. Foto Prensa Libre: AFP)

– Mejor serie dramática –

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

– Mejor comedia –

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead to Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“What We Do In the Shadows”

– Mejor actor dramático –

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

– Mejor actriz dramática –

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

– Mejor actor de comedia –

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

– Mejor actriz de comedia –

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

– Mejor actor secundario de serie dramática –

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

– Mejor actriz secundaria de serie dramática –

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

– Mejor actor secundario de comedia –

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

– Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia –

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

– Mejor miniserie –

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen”

– Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión –

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

– Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión –

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

– Programas con más nominaciones –

“Watchmen” – 26

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – 20

“Ozark” – 18

“Succession” – 18

“The Mandalorian” – 15

“Schitt’s Creek” – 15

“Saturday Night Live” – 15

“The Crown” – 13

– Plataformas con más nominaciones –

Netflix: 160

HBO: 107

NBC: 47

ABC: 36

FX: 33

