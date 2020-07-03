El padre de Khabib muere por coronavirus y el mundo de la UFC le muestra sus condolencias

Khabib junto a su padre y entrenador Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, quien falleció por complicaciones causadas por el coronavirus. (Foto Prensa Libre: EFE)

El padre de Khabib, quien también era su entrenador, había ingresado a un hospital militar en Moscú y fue diagnosticado con coronavirus, después de ser atendido en Daguestán durante el mes de abril, con un cuadro grave de neumonía.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, de 57 años, llevaba una semana en coma y mientras estuvo internado también sufrió un derrame cerebral, además de un ataque al corazón, que requirió una cirugía bypass antes de ser puesto en coma inducido por segunda vez.

“Me llegaron noticias tristes, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov dejó este mundo“, publicó Ramzan Kadyrov, líder de la República rusa de Chechenia y amigo cercano de la familia Nurmagomedov, en unas declaraciones recogidas por la agencia TASS.

Khabib, campeón de peso ligero, había informado el 22 de junio que su padre estaba hospitalizado y en estado crítico.

El luchador de la UFC cuenta con un récord de 28 victorias en otros 28 combates, la racha invicta más larga de la actualidad.

Después de que se conoció la noticia, figuras de las artes marciales mixtas han mostrado sus condolencias.

My Sincerest Condolences To You & Your Family @TeamKhabib Keep Your Spirits Up Buddy 💪🕶 Respect To Your Father Abdulmanap🥇Nurmagomedov 🙏🦁 He Will Be Front Row When We Hopefully Compete Someday 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/LKr5DLjS8q — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) July 3, 2020

On behalf of President Kerrith Brown, Board of Directors & the entire IMMAF family, we send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Nurmagomedov family. Abdulmanap, 57; father of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has passed away following complications with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Qp5Iv2vwBw — IMMAF (@IMMAFed) July 3, 2020

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many up and coming fighters. Sadly only entering his prime of coaching such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time 🙏🏽 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) July 3, 2020

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

A true martial genius!

Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.

Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020