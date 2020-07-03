Vie 3 Jul de julio 2020

El padre de Khabib muere por coronavirus y el mundo de la UFC le muestra sus condolencias

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, padre del luchador de la UFC, Khabib, falleció a causa del coronavirus en un hospital militar de Moscú, Rusia.

por Jeniffer Gómez

CoronavirusCoronavirus en el mundoKhabibUFC
Khabib junto a su padre y entrenador Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, quien falleció por complicaciones causadas por el coronavirus. (Foto Prensa Libre: EFE)
El padre de Khabib, quien también era su entrenador, había ingresado a un hospital militar en Moscú y fue diagnosticado con coronavirus, después de ser atendido en Daguestán durante el mes de abril, con un cuadro grave de neumonía.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, de 57 años, llevaba una semana en coma y mientras estuvo internado también sufrió un derrame cerebral, además de un ataque al corazón, que requirió una cirugía bypass antes de ser puesto en coma inducido por segunda vez.

“Me llegaron noticias tristes, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov dejó este mundo“, publicó Ramzan Kadyrov, líder de la República rusa de Chechenia y amigo cercano de la familia Nurmagomedov, en unas declaraciones recogidas por la agencia TASS.

Khabib, campeón de peso ligero, había informado el 22 de junio que su padre estaba hospitalizado y en estado crítico.

El luchador de la UFC cuenta con un récord de 28 victorias en otros 28 combates, la racha invicta más larga de la actualidad.

Después de que se conoció la noticia, figuras de las artes marciales mixtas han mostrado sus condolencias.

 

 

