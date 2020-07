Ryan Crouser vuelve a iguala la tercera marca de todos los tiempos en peso

View this post on Instagram

22.91m and a new PR and #3 all time last night at the ATL meet at Life University. The last few months have been tough, from building my own ring to be able to throw and improvising ways to adapt my lifting to fit in a garage. I’m so happy to have the opportunity to compete and to hopefully inspire other athletes to persevere and adapt during this difficult time. #athletics #sport #trackandfield #sports nike #nikeathlete #shotput #strength #gym #throwing #discus