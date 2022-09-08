Clubes de la Premier League expresan sus condolencias por el fallecimiento de la reina Isabel II

“Junto con nuestros seguidores hoy, nos tomaremos un tiempo para llorar y reflexionar sobre la increíble vida y el servicio dedicado de su Majestad”, expresaron los “gunners” vía Twitter.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 8, 2022

El Manchester United fue uno de los primeros equipos en manifestarse en sus redes sociales al respecto y emitió un comunicado en su página web oficial en el que confirmaron que el partido de este jueves entre los “red devils” y la Real Sociedad sí se jugará. También comunicaron que habrá un minuto de silencio en memoria de la reina, además ambos equipos usarán una banda negra en el brazo y las banderas en Old Trafford ondearán a media asta “en muestra de respeto”.

The club has issued a statement regarding this evening's game at Old Trafford, following the death of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022

El City xpresó sus condolencias a la Familia Real con una fotografía de la reina Isabel II entregando un título de campeón al equipo décadas atrás.

Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022

“Nos unimos a quienes están de luto en el Reino Unido y alrededor del mundo”, escribió por su parte el Chelsea FC.

Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world. We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news. pic.twitter.com/FUysCESRt4 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022

Enviaron también sus condolencias equipos como el Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, entre otros más:

Tottenham Hotspur joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Club should like to extend its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/dg9kjs62N1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 8, 2022

El Everton Football Club está profundamente entristecido por el fallecimiento de Su Majestad, la Reina Isabel II. pic.twitter.com/z0UwEjCI0k — Everton (@EvertonESP) September 8, 2022

Aston Villa Football Club joins the nation and the Commonwealth in mourning the passing of Her Majesty The Queen and would like to express its deepest condolences to the Royal Family. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 8, 2022

Newcastle United and its owners are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join the world in sending our deepest condolences to the Royal Family. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 8, 2022

Crystal Palace Football Club wish to send their deepest condolences to the Royal Family following news of Her Majesty’s passing. We join the nation in mourning her loss. Rest in peace, Your Majesty. pic.twitter.com/CYmpdyOQq6 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 8, 2022

