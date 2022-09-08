Jue 8 Sep de septiembre 2022 14:20h

Clubes de la Premier League expresan sus condolencias por el fallecimiento de la reina Isabel II

Todos los equipos de la Liga inglesa de futbol como el Manchester United y City expresaron su pesar en redes sociales luego de conocerse la muerte de la reina Isabel II, este jueves.

por Juan Pablo Corado

Reina Isabel II
El futbol inglés está de luto debido al fallecimiento de la reina Isabel II a sus 96 años. (Foto Prensa Libre: AFP)

Este jueves poco antes del mediodía (hora de Guatemala) la Familia Real confirmó en sus redes sociales oficiales que la reina Isabel II falleció a la edad de 96 años de manera pacífica en Belmoral, Escocia. Inmediatamente, varios equipos de la Premier League expresaron sus respectivas condolencias.

Equipos como el Arsenal, Manchester United y otros más, también modificaron sus fotos de perfil y encabezados a color negro en señal de luto por la muerte de la reina.

“Junto con nuestros seguidores hoy, nos tomaremos un tiempo para llorar y reflexionar sobre la increíble vida y el servicio dedicado de su Majestad”, expresaron los “gunners” vía Twitter.

El Manchester United fue uno de los primeros equipos en manifestarse en sus redes sociales al respecto y emitió un comunicado en su página web oficial en el que confirmaron que el partido de este jueves entre los “red devils” y la Real Sociedad sí se jugará. También comunicaron que habrá un minuto de silencio en memoria de la reina, además ambos equipos usarán una banda negra en el brazo y las banderas en Old Trafford ondearán a media asta “en muestra de respeto”.

El City xpresó sus condolencias a la Familia Real con una fotografía de la reina Isabel II entregando un título de campeón al equipo décadas atrás.

“Nos unimos a quienes están de luto en el Reino Unido y alrededor del mundo”, escribió por su parte el Chelsea FC.

Enviaron también sus condolencias equipos como el Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, entre otros más:

