Las impresionantes imágenes satelitales y videos que muestran la fuerza del huracán Iota

El huracán Iota continúa su trayectoria y se ha fortalecido a categoría 5 antes de llegar a Centroamérica.

por Oscar García

Trayectoria del huracán Iota hacia Centroamérica. (Foto Prensa: AFP)
Iota, que la madrugada de este lunes 16 de noviembre se intensificó hasta convertirse en un huracán de categoría mayor, alcanzó esta mañana la categoría 5, la máxima en la escala Saffir Simpson.

Mientras se aproxima a Centroamérica, donde se prevé toque tierra esta noche, informó el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de EE. UU.

En su boletín el NHC informó que el huracán presenta vientos máximos sostenidos de 260 kilómetros por hora (160 m/h) cuando se acerca a Nicaragua y Honduras, según EFE.

Se espera el huracán Iota traiga vientos catastróficos, marejadas ciclónicas potencialmente mortales e impactos de lluvia extrema a América Central.

Las autoridades meteorológicas de Nicaragua prevén que el nuevo huracán impacte entre el Cabo Gracias a Dios, en la frontera con Honduras, y Prinzapolka, más al sur, cerca de la ciudad de Bilwi.

El Instituto Nacional de Sismología, Vulcanología, Meteorología, e Hidrología de Guatemala (Insivumeh) informó este lunes 16 de noviembre que se continúa monitoreando el Huracán Iota el cual tiene vientos máximos sostenidos superiores  251 km/h.

 

 

 