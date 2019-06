Arturo Castro, el millennial guatemalteco que cuestiona estereotipos en Estados Unidos

View this post on Instagram

This was my Will Smith in “The Pursuit of Happiness” moment. I used to be a street performer for a tour bus on this corner and seeing this, particularly with my family on the week of the premiere…it’s breathtaking. …. ……… I hope you all love the show, it makes my dreams come true on the daily. 🙂 #Alternatino #June18 #ComedyCentral