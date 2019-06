El bullying que sufre “la hija de Tony Stark” en la vida real

View this post on Instagram

This is a repost from jessica and lexi's account. I don't get why people still bully her. She's one of the most famous kid actresses ever and she is so nice to everyone. It isn't a big deal to mess up. Afterall she's a kid. She's getting bullied in internet and in school. This is not good. You guys whoever are bullying her need to stop seriously stop!!! Lexi, Don't worry you have amazing fans from all over the world who loves you and cares about you and we will always have your back no matter what and we love you 3000 and we're all really sorry that this is happening to you when it shouldn't. LOVE YOU 3000 LEXI💚💚💚 @jessicasrabe @lexi_rabe