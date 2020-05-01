Vie 1 May de mayo 2020

Justin Bieber y Ariana Grande lanzan una canción para ayudar a hijos afectados durante la pandemia

Los artistas Justin Bieber y Ariana Grande anunciaron en redes su próximo lanzamiento. Esta nueva canción tendrá un sentido social para apoyar durante la pandemia.

por Ingrid Reyes

Justin Bieber y Ariana Grande se han unido en un reto muy especial e invitan a sus seguidores a unirse y bailar con este.

Los cantantes anunciaron este viernes que el próximo 8 de mayo estarán lanzando el sencillo Stuck with U (que podría traducirse como atrapado contigo) y con este proyecto buscan recaudar fondos para hijos de socorristas y personal de salud que han sido afectados por el coronavirus.

La noticia fue compartida en las redes sociales de Bieber e incluye una ilustración de la artista Liana Finck.  Esta muestra dos personas refugiadas y juntas en casa, que pone en contexto la realidad que se vive con la pandemia.

Esta tarde Bieber también compartió un reto. En el invita a los seguidores a hacer un video de esta canción.  Grabarse mientras bailan vestidos de fiestas con los seres queridos y divirtiéndose.   Para obtener la música instrumental de la canción compartió este enlace stuckwithu.com.

