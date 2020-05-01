Justin Bieber y Ariana Grande lanzan una canción para ayudar a hijos afectados durante la pandemia

Justin Bieber y Ariana Grande se han unido en un reto muy especial e invitan a sus seguidores a unirse y bailar con este.
Los cantantes anunciaron este viernes que el próximo 8 de mayo estarán lanzando el sencillo Stuck with U (que podría traducirse como atrapado contigo) y con este proyecto buscan recaudar fondos para hijos de socorristas y personal de salud que han sido afectados por el coronavirus.
View this post on Instagram
Here is the announcement. Very excited because we have finally done it. I’m releasing a new song #StuckwithU with my friend @ArianaGrande next Friday on May 8th Working with our family at @sb_projects and universal music group proceeds from the sales and streams of #StuckwithU will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation @1strcf Check back later today for the instrumental so you can be a part of this
La noticia fue compartida en las redes sociales de Bieber e incluye una ilustración de la artista Liana Finck. Esta muestra dos personas refugiadas y juntas en casa, que pone en contexto la realidad que se vive con la pandemia.
Esta tarde Bieber también compartió un reto. En el invita a los seguidores a hacer un video de esta canción. Grabarse mientras bailan vestidos de fiestas con los seres queridos y divirtiéndose. Para obtener la música instrumental de la canción compartió este enlace stuckwithu.com.
View this post on Instagram
Help us make the #StuckwithU video. I want to see you guys having fun in quarantine. This is the prom song for everyone who can’t go to prom now. Tweet us videos using #stuckwithu or #stuckwithuvideo of you in your prom dresses or suits with your loved ones having fun or dancing to the instrumental . If you don’t have that just have fun with your loved ones . Help us make this about all of us in quarantine . We will be editing this weekend. Get the instrumental here —-> stuckwithu.com
s