Justin Bieber y Ariana Grande lanzan una canción para ayudar a hijos afectados durante la pandemia

Here is the announcement. Very excited because we have finally done it. I’m releasing a new song #StuckwithU with my friend @ArianaGrande next Friday on May 8th Working with our family at @sb_projects and universal music group proceeds from the sales and streams of #StuckwithU will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation @1strcf Check back later today for the instrumental so you can be a part of this