Abuela y guatemalteca analfabeta aprende a instalar tecnología solar y su video se hace viral

Rural and indigenous women like Julietta are the solution to so many of the world’s problems! She is a true inspiration, and we are honoured to be able to provide her with access to the opportunity to learn and create change for her community. Putting power back into the hands of rural women protects culture and climate, and benefits everyone from the youngest child to the oldest villager! #Guatemala #indigenous #sustainableenergy #solar #environment #sustainabledevelopment #solarenergy #ruralwomen #solarengineers #climatejustice #womenempowerment #ixilwomen #barefootcollegeguatemala #solarmama #solarlight #guatemala

♬ Cool Kids (our sped up version) – Echosmith