Videos: El momento en que grupos bolsonaristas toman y vandalizan sedes estatales en Brasil

Muchos compararon el nefasto suceso con el asalto al Capitolio de EE. UU. acontecido en enero del 2021.

De hecho, muchos medios de comunicación hicieron ver la similitud de las imágenes de ambos hechos.

Hacia la tarde del domingo, policías antidisturbios entraron al palacio presidencial de Planalto, sede del Gobierno de Brasil, para tomar el control luego de que fuera tomado por cientos de seguidores radicales del expresidente Jair Bolsonaro.

Estas son algunas de las imágenes que fueron publicadas por internautas.

Bolsonarista terrorists broke down the police barrier and invaded the Congress ramp and threatened to occupy the chamber and the Senate. The Minister of Justice @FlavioDino announced that he is allowing the use of all federal forces against them.pic.twitter.com/Q3nbRhjfpV — Nathália Urban (@UrbanNathalia) January 8, 2023

In scenes reminiscent of the January 6 Capitol attack in the US, supporters of the defeated President #Bolsonaro, have marched on #Brazil’s Presidential Palace & Congress building, invading the floor of the Federal Senate & the Supreme Court👇#BREAKING pic.twitter.com/FuAdXB2GVz https://t.co/HQiW0fyOuu — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) January 8, 2023

JUST IN: more footage of Bolsonaro supporters storming Brazil’s Supreme Court. Several government buildings are invaded 🚨🚨🚨 🔊 pic.twitter.com/nE9eHaS2yh — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 8, 2023

Destruction within the Planalto Palace in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/MjkFgAszik — Oregon Veteran/Zaliukas_Gungnir (@SteveShallenbe1) January 8, 2023