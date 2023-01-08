Dom 8 Ene de enero 2023 18:26h

Videos: El momento en que grupos bolsonaristas toman y vandalizan sedes estatales en Brasil

Vandalismo, gas lacrimógeno, destrucción y enfrentamientos: cámaras captan el momento del asalto a instituciones del Estado en Brasil.

por William Oliva

Bolsonaristas toma sedes estatales en Brasil. (Foto Prensa Libre: EFE)
Numerosos países condenaron este domingo 8 de enero el asalto a las sedes de los poderes del Estado brasileños a manos de grupos bolsonaristas descontentos con los resultados de las recientes elecciones presidenciales.

En las imágenes publicadas en redes sociales se puede ver el momento en que los edificios de las instituciones son vandalizados tras haber sido tomadas por grupos descontentos.

Muchos compararon el nefasto suceso con el asalto al Capitolio de EE. UU. acontecido en enero del 2021.

De hecho, muchos medios de comunicación hicieron ver la similitud de las imágenes de ambos hechos.

Hacia la tarde del domingo, policías antidisturbios entraron al palacio presidencial de Planalto, sede del Gobierno de Brasil, para tomar el control luego de que fuera tomado por cientos de seguidores radicales del expresidente Jair Bolsonaro.

Estas son algunas de las imágenes que fueron publicadas por internautas.

 

 

 

 

