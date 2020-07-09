El fotógrafo guatemalteco Sergio Montufar gana primer lugar en el Photo Nightscape Awards

Sergio Montufar es el fotógrafo guatemalteco que ganó el primer lugar en la categoría nightscape del concurso internacional Photo Nightscape Awards 2020 de Francia.
Graban majestuosidad del volcán Santiaguito
Montufar indicó a Prensa Libre que la fotografía que ganó es una que muestra el cielo nocturno en El Paredón, Sipacate, Escuintla.
Añadió que la imagen fue captada la madrugada de la última semana de febrero de este año, por invitación de Cocorí Lodge, como parte de un proyecto que impulsa la protección de los cielos nocturnos del lugar.
En la fotografía aparecen surfistas profesionales de El Líbano, Inglaterra, Alemania y Noruega.
Además también tuvo mención especial en la categoría timlapses, por una fotografía tomada en la finca El Amate, a un costado del volcán de Pacaya.
“Me siento dichoso, honrado y humilde por poner el nombre de Guatemala en alto en una época tan difícil como esta por la pandemia”, externó. Desde el 2011 se dedica a la fotografía.
Montufar dijo que se calificó calidad técnica, encuadre, concepto y ética de la fotografía nocturna. Añadió que compitió con fotógrafos del todo el mundo.
