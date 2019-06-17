Qué es la luna de fresa del 2019 y en qué consiste el fenómeno de junio

Como si se tratara de un regalo por el Día del Padre, este lunes 17 de junio la luna brindó un nuevo espectáculo y fue nombrada como luna de fresa.
Si le hace fotos a la luna, estos consejos le ayudarán
¿Qué es la luna de fresa?
La luna llena de junio recibió este nombre debido a las tribus algonquinas en el este de América del Norte, quienes la conocieron como una señal para recolectar los frutos maduros de las fresas silvestres.
Conocida también como “Luna de miel”, el Almanaque de viejos agricultores asegura que en Europa la ubican como la “luna llena rosa”.
¿En qué consiste?
Aunque no tiene nada que ver con el color, la luna de fresa pudo mostrar un tono rojizo, especialmente en sectores cercanos al norte de Europa.
Según la NASA, este es un acontecimiento se trata de la combinación entre el fenómeno de la luna llena y el comienzo del verano en el hemisferio norte y el invierno en el hemisferio sur y sucede cada 50 años aproximadamente.
La luna llegó al 100% este lunes a las 4.31 horas y así se observó en varias partes del mundo.
6/17平戸城とストロベリームーン Hirado castle Nagasaki Japan. Strawberry full moon. 曇ってたけど奇跡的に数分顔出しました😀 ilce-7RM3 100-400mm crop ＊ ＊ ＊ #wu_japan #instagramjapan #igersjp #team_jp_ #ig_japan #special_spot_ #japantrip #best_japan_photos #castle #landscape_lovers #igs_world #night_photography #amazing_pictures #natgeo #wp_japan #lovers_nippon #japan_nightview #historyofjapan #japan_night_view #japan🇯🇵 #東京カメラ部 #tokyocameraclub #ピンクムーン #japan_nighttime_view #strawberrymoon #500px #平戸城 #team_jp_西 #キタムラ写真投稿 #photo_travelers
・ ・ strawberry moon🌕 大阪城を前景に夕焼けの残照と 夜景の始まりという贅沢な構図。 あとはカメラマン次第も 久々の星活にてあしからず😅 location Osaka Japan Thank you for seeing. ご覧いただきありがとうございます。 #満月 #ストロベリームーン #十五夜 #strawberrymoon #moon #大阪城 #osakacastle #japan_daytime_view #そこらへんlove #写真の奏でる私の世界 #あなたに見せたい景色 #写真で伝えたい私の世界 #土曜日の小旅行 #light_nikon #ファインダー越しの私の世界 #tokyocameraclub #東京カメラ部 #神戸カメラ部 #team_jp_ #rustlord_unity #whim_life #instagramjapan #japan_of_insta #ニコン倶楽部 #special spot #anatabi #photography #westjapan_cameraclub #nightview #special_spot_
ストロベリームーン☽ 6月の満月の事らしいです🍓 アメリカで季節を把握する為に 各月の満月に名前をつけているらしく 6月は苺の収穫時期だから ストロベリームーンと名付けられたそうです。 1枚目はそれでピンク色に加工したけどだめだめだ笑 そして私がもっている望遠レンズでは 3枚目が精一杯だったーー (1、2枚目はそれを拡大したもの) 5枚目は初め見た時雲だらけで こりゃ見れないや🤣って諦めたけど 再び見てよかった笑 特別な月だと思ったけど ただの満月なのね！笑 でも初めてちゃんと月を撮った（＾◇＾） 願いを込めて！ Strawberry Moon☽ June's full moon is called the Strawberry Moon. because it signaled to some Native American tribes that it was the time of year to gather ripening wild strawberries🍓 #月 #満月 #キラキラ #綺麗 #大きい #ストロベリームーン #夜空 #カメラ #一眼 #一眼レフ #オリンパス #OLYMPUS #写真 #moon #fullmoon #nice #beautiful #big #strawberry #strawberrymoon #sky #camera #japan
🌕💫 #fullmoon ・ 美しいので #お月さま 再ポスト✨🙏🏻 ・ 昨晩、左下にあった木星は何処へ？と思ったら右側へ移動していました💫 ・ 今日もらぶらぶね🥰 ・ #strawberrymoon 🍓 #moon #nature #tonight #nightview #landscape #scenery #view #picoftheday #nikon #nikonphotography #tokyo #japan #earlysummer #2019 #満月 #木星 #輝き 凄い #めちゃ綺麗 #月 からパワーをいただくタイプ😽🆙 #🌕 #🍓
Strawberry Moon rising over Suramadu Bridge on June. 📷600D | 200mm | f/5 | 1/15s | iso-1600 Planner @photopills ___________________ #photopills #photopills_moon #infoastronomy #astrophile #astronomy #astrophotographer #astro_photography_ #astrophotography #universetoday #moonlovers #moon #moonrise #moonlight #strawberrymoon #infoastronomi #global_captures #global_hotshotz #amazing_captures #amateurastronomy #amazing_shots #ig_myshot #igshotz #earthpix #earthskyscience #pictureoftheday #pixel_ig
