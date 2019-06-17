Qué es la luna de fresa del 2019 y en qué consiste el fenómeno de junio

View this post on Instagram

ストロベリームーン☽ 6月の満月の事らしいです🍓 アメリカで季節を把握する為に 各月の満月に名前をつけているらしく 6月は苺の収穫時期だから ストロベリームーンと名付けられたそうです。 1枚目はそれでピンク色に加工したけどだめだめだ笑 そして私がもっている望遠レンズでは 3枚目が精一杯だったーー (1、2枚目はそれを拡大したもの) 5枚目は初め見た時雲だらけで こりゃ見れないや🤣って諦めたけど 再び見てよかった笑 特別な月だと思ったけど ただの満月なのね！笑 でも初めてちゃんと月を撮った（＾◇＾） 願いを込めて！ Strawberry Moon☽ June's full moon is called the Strawberry Moon. because it signaled to some Native American tribes that it was the time of year to gather ripening wild strawberries🍓