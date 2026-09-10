These Are the 10 Infrastructure Projects That the ANI is Prioritizing for Guatemala

During the 2026 Investment Summit, organized by the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), the portfolio of strategic public-private partnership projects was presented, covering six sectors: transportation and connectivity, energy infrastructure, logistics and competitiveness, sanitation, public construction, and security.

ANI Executive Director Kevin Valencia told Prensa Libre that these projects have already gone through an initial study phase, which has allowed them to develop project profiles and prioritize them. However, they still need to move on to pre-feasibility and feasibility studies: “It generally takes us two years. In other words, today we are presenting projects from different sectors (…) which means they require different strategies and methodologies for structuring.”

Valencia noted that the next step will be to commission studies to determine their feasibility and, based on those results, define the path and timeline for each initiative: “To achieve this, we need to understand the public’s needs for each of these services so that we can tailor the service we want to meet those needs precisely.”

For his part, Minister of Public Finance Jonathan Menkos shared the following message: “We have gone through periods of mistrust, navigated the bureaucratic maze, and dealt with confusing rules; therefore, we must conclude that, in Guatemala’s case, the problem with investment is not a matter of money, but rather a matter of tools and manpower to carry out projects.”

Projects with Investment Potential by Sector:

Transportation and Investment

CA-1 West–CA-9 South Interconnection (Radial 6)

Location: the municipalities of Guatemala, Mixco, and Villa Nueva in the department of Guatemala; San Lucas Sacatepéquez and Santa Lucía Milpas Altas in the department of Sacatepéquez; and Antigua Guatemala in the department of Sacatepéquez

North–East Metropolitan Road Link

Location: municipium of Guatemala, Chinautla, San Pedro Ayampuc, Palencia, San José Pinula, and Fraijanes, Department of Guatemala

Metropolitan Public Transportation Transfer Center System

Location: Municipium of Mixco, Department of Guatemala

Energy

Construction of the Petén Itzá 230/69 kV Electrical Substation and Associated Transmission Line

Location: Petén Department

Construction of the San Mateo Ixtatán Electrical Substation and Associated Transmission Line

Location: Municipium of San Mateo Ixtatán, Huehuetenango Department

Program to Strengthen the Regional Electric Power Transmission Network through the Construction of Strategic Substations and Associated Transmission Lines

Location: the departments of Petén, Alta Verapaz, Quetzaltenango, Escuintla, San Marcos, and Izabal

Sanitation

Solid Waste Management Systems and Development of Circular Economy SMEs

The Sololá Solid Waste Management System and Development of Circular Economy SMEs, in the department of Sololá.

The MANCOMUSAC Solid Waste Management and Circular Economy SME Development System, in the department of Sacatepéquez.

Includes the MASUR Solid Waste Management System and Development of Circular Economy SMEs, located in the department of Escuintla

The Gran Ciudad del Sur Solid Waste Management and Circular Economy SME Development System, in the department of Guatemala.

Logistics and Competitiveness

Modernization of Regional Airfields

Location: Quetzaltenango, Puerto Barrios, and Huehuetenango

Public Construction

Construction of the Femicide and Family Justice Center Building

Location: Municipium of Guatemala, Department of Guatemala

Sustainable Tourism Infrastructure System at Finca El Jaibal, Tourist Cable Car

Sector: Public Construction

Location: Municipium of Sololá, Department of Sololá

Presentation of the Sectoral Plan for Economic Infrastructure through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to members of the ANI Council. (Photo: Prensa Libre, Juan Diego González)



For her part, Economy Minister Gabriela García emphasized that the portfolio is particularly significant because of its role in attracting investment and the joint participation of the public and private sectors: “It is already attracting investment, but it also serves as a clear sign that the country is moving toward an excellent and modern future.”

The ANI noted that the presentation of the portfolio marks the beginning of a new phase of technical and institutional work. The Agency will continue to coordinate with the government to define the specific requirements and conditions for each project, while moving forward with its structuring and maintaining dialogue with the private sector to identify investment opportunities.}