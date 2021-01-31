Dom 31 Ene de enero 2021

10:37h
15º 25º 11º

Navegación secundaria

Deporte Internacional

Al-Attiyah, campeón del Rally de Qatar

El catarí Nasser Al-Attiyah y su copiloto, el francés Matthieu Baumel, sellaron este domingo su triunfo en el Rally Internacional de Qatar a los mandos de un Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.

por EFE

Publicado el

Archivado en:

Al-Attiyahdeporte internacionalRally de Qatar
Al-Attiyah y su copiloto Mathieu Baumel ganaron la edición de 2021 del Rally de Qatar. (Foto Prensa Libre: Twitter)
Al-Attiyah y su copiloto Mathieu Baumel ganaron la edición de 2021 del Rally de Qatar. (Foto Prensa Libre: Twitter)

Con un margen de 1:48.4 batieron en la clasificación final al también catarí Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari y a su nuevo copiloto, el irlandés James Fulton.

Para Nasser Al-Attiyah, esta es la decimoquinta victoria en el rally de su país, según informó en un comunicado la organización del evento.

“Hicimos un muy buen trabajo”, celebró Al-Attiyah.