Al-Attiyah, campeón del Rally de Qatar

Con un margen de 1:48.4 batieron en la clasificación final al también catarí Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari y a su nuevo copiloto, el irlandés James Fulton.

Para Nasser Al-Attiyah, esta es la decimoquinta victoria en el rally de su país, según informó en un comunicado la organización del evento.

Impressive victory at Qatar International Rally for Nasser Al-Attiyah/Mathieu Baumel and the Polo GTI R5 – margin of nearly 2 mins on the runner-up duo. It is Al-Attiyah’s 15th victory at Qatar Rally. #Polo #GTI #R5 #rally #rallying #FIAMERC #AlAttiyah #QatarRally #QatarLiving pic.twitter.com/KTvIqEeKkY

