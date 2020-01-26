Kobe Bryant y los mensajes de consternación en el mundo del deporte

Kobe Bryant you’re an angel. RIP to you legend. So kind and had time for everyone. The epitome of class and hard work. An Idol. Prayers to his family. 🙏🏿
— Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) January 26, 2020
El baloncesto español está en shock por una noticia que jamás habría querido leer.
Despedimos con enorme tristeza a un jugador único y un amigo incondicional de nuestro país. DEP Kobe Bryant, nunca olvidaremos cómo engrandeciste nuestro deporte. pic.twitter.com/O5l4fZzWW6
— Baloncesto España (@BaloncestoESP) January 26, 2020
Me acabo de enterar hace 5 minutos y aun no me lo puedo creer… 😔😢😢 Otro ejemplo de lo frágil que es la vida, disfrutemos de ella mientras podamos… (Y evitemos los helicópteros hasta que sean mas seguros). DEP Kobe y las otras 5 víctimas. pic.twitter.com/QDoUh8ID3A
— Jorge Lorenzo (@lorenzo99) January 26, 2020
rest in peace Kobe 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YtlMAVJHIJ
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 26, 2020
🙏🏽🤦🏽♂️ RIP to a legend smh
— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2020
This is not real right now
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020
No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe 😥 pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5
— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020
I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk
— Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020
We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe 🙏❤🖤
No lo puedo creer… Me siento igual de mal que si hubiera muerto alguien de mi familia…
Que día de mierda…
— Luis Scola (@LScola4) January 26, 2020
Devastated.
— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020
Still can’t believe @kobebryant 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/swscrtnFAx
— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 26, 2020
El club expresa sus más sinceras condolencias a su familia y amigos, a los @Lakers y a la familia @NBALatam después del trágico fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant. QEPD, leyenda. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/WSgrwMiV9X
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) January 26, 2020
this can’t be trueee!!🙏🙏🙏
— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020
NO PLEASE🙏
— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020
We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
Consternados por la muerte de @KobeBryant, un deportista ejemplar cuya figura traspasó las pistas de baloncesto. Un abrazo para su familia y seres queridos. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/zE2SCLimvG
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 26, 2020
Hace instantes, en el inicio de Rockets vs Nuggets, homenaje a Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/mYwPRw8GbG
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) January 26, 2020
No me lo puedo creer…😭 Descansa en paz leyenda.🙏 DEP #restinpeace #kobebryant #legend #blackmamba pic.twitter.com/TQZFCLYaT8
— Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) January 26, 2020
Comunicado Oficial: Kobe Bryant#RealMadrid
— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) January 26, 2020
I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.
— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020
