Super Bowl 2022: Pasó el show de medio tiempo y estos son los memes

La cultura del Hip Hop, de gángsters, armas y violencia tomó por asalto el medio tiempo del Super Bowl 2022 con las actuaciones estelares de: Eminem, Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg y Mary J. Blige.

por Antonio Fonseca

Cincinnati Bengalsdeporte internacionalLos Ángeles RamsSuper Bowl 2022
Eminem y Dr. Dre durante su actuación en el medio tiempo del Super Bowl LVI en el SoFi Stadium. (Foto Prensa Libre: AFP)
Así los presentes, los espectadores y los internautas se deleitaron con el evento que superó por mucho las expectativas.

Tanto que los memes no se podían hacer esperar y como no podía ser de otra manera con semejante alineación.

Las divertidas imágenes retrataron la cultura con los acostumbrados tintes de color, sátira y humor.

Hay quienes se burlaron del acto especial que realizó 50 Cent quien apareció suspendido de cabeza durante su aparición especial.

Otros que hiceron gracia del traje que utilizó Snoop comparándolo con una alfombra. Así pasó el show de medio tiempo y estos son los memes:

 