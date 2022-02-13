Super Bowl 2022: Pasó el show de medio tiempo y estos son los memes

Tanto que los memes no se podían hacer esperar y como no podía ser de otra manera con semejante alineación.

Las divertidas imágenes retrataron la cultura con los acostumbrados tintes de color, sátira y humor.

Hay quienes se burlaron del acto especial que realizó 50 Cent quien apareció suspendido de cabeza durante su aparición especial.

Otros que hiceron gracia del traje que utilizó Snoop comparándolo con una alfombra. Así pasó el show de medio tiempo y estos son los memes:

LA fans after the halftime show LA fans 30 seconds later#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/B40YTJadMW — Tyler DeLarge (@Blk_Mamba69) February 14, 2022

Shoutout to Snoop Dogg for wearing the first ever custom 1/1 @RugRadio Genesis NFT outfit at the #SuperBowl halftime show!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/yWCFO0w07X — FAROKHᵍᵐ (🎙,🎙) (@farokh) February 14, 2022

2000s kids wondering why there parents are jumping around during halftime show #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/b0SN5HuE7Y — jamon (@jamon) February 14, 2022

Kendrick Lamar brought out the golden Lords from the movie meteor man 🤣 #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow 😹 pic.twitter.com/8ZUtJHK9oW — RED (@RedMoonbow) February 14, 2022