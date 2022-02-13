Super Bowl 2022: Pasó el show de medio tiempo y estos son los memes

Así los presentes, los espectadores y los internautas se deleitaron con el evento que superó por mucho las expectativas.
Tanto que los memes no se podían hacer esperar y como no podía ser de otra manera con semejante alineación.
Las divertidas imágenes retrataron la cultura con los acostumbrados tintes de color, sátira y humor.
Hay quienes se burlaron del acto especial que realizó 50 Cent quien apareció suspendido de cabeza durante su aparición especial.
Otros que hiceron gracia del traje que utilizó Snoop comparándolo con una alfombra. Así pasó el show de medio tiempo y estos son los memes:
Yo viendo el #HalfTimeShow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/85EbaGzYj1
the only thing we’ll ever agree on #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/umJFIP8RoM
Anyone else get these vibes? #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/pq66fCoqoM
LA fans after the halftime show LA fans 30 seconds later#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/B40YTJadMW
Me At the Super Bowl watching Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick, and Dr.Dre perform #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/YMxhXwH96Z
50 Cent hanging there waiting for snoop like: #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/kGZQjAyX09
50 Cent during the Halftime Show #SBLVI #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/K6V5xJbHnP
Shoutout to Snoop Dogg for wearing the first ever custom 1/1 @RugRadio Genesis NFT outfit at the #SuperBowl halftime show!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/yWCFO0w07X
2000s kids wondering why there parents are jumping around during halftime show #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/b0SN5HuE7Y
Me after submitting all my class work before 11:58 : #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/mK3sicSidh
Kendrick Lamar brought out the golden Lords from the movie meteor man 🤣 #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow 😹 pic.twitter.com/8ZUtJHK9oW
me during the whole half time show #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/2DSgkAkRNP
How 50 entered the stage #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/mRdT984V26
#SuperBowl I didn't want it to end!!! pic.twitter.com/2Fooh8HMQO
This halftime show is making me feel old AF. #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/OxNUERNeNW
me when Eminem hit us with the “Mom’s Spaghetti” #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVI #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/zRMUICG7f6
