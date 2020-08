En cámara lenta: Hollywood vuelve al set tras parar por la pandemia

View this post on Instagram

We did it! We just wrapped season 2 of Sistas in our quarantine bubble at the studio. We called it Camp Q. 360 people all living on the lot for two weeks. We tested for COVID every 4 days, and thank God we were able to all remain COVID free as the bubble held up. Now onto The Oval. Thanks for the prayers!! We can feel them. @tylerperrystudios #SistasOnBET #TheOvalOnBET