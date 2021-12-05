Netflix terminará el año eliminando todo este contenido de su catálogo

Antes de cerrar el año Netflix se despedirá de una lista importante de contenido. Durante el mes de diciembre reconocidos títulos dejarán de formar parte del catálogo de la compañía por tiempo indefinido.
Antes de que este suceso trágico ocurra, te traemos la lista de lo que no estará disponible en Netflix a partir del primer día de diciembre. Y aunque es posible que algunas de estas producciones renueven sus licencias, otras más no correrán con la misma suerte por lo que podremos darle una última reproducción.
1 de diciembre
- The violin player
- Interrogation
- Across Grace Alley
- Break up 100
- Don’t go breaking my heart
- Triumph in the skies
- The little mermaid
- She remembers, he forgets
- Set Off
- Triple tap
- Nekfeu – Les Étoiles vagabondes
- See no evil, hear no evil
- 60 days in
- Invention
- The Universe
- Beyond scared straight !
- Arthur Christmas
- Reckoning
- Jack Reacher
- Ancient Aliens
- America’s book of secrets
- The judge
- 300
- 300: Rise of an Empire
- The Amazing Spider- Man 2
- Asu Mare 2
- Black hawk down
- Devil’s gate
- Gridiron gang
- Hard to kill
También le puede interesar
Cortometraje guatemalteco “La herencia” se estrena este sábado
- Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal
- The Wife
- Tears of the sun
- Sabotage
- Point break
- One direction: this is us
- Mad Max: fury road
- Cold case files classic
- The curse of Oak Island
- The rap game
- The bronze
- Hello, my name is Doris
- People, places, things
- Be somebody
- Four brothers
- Shaft
2 de diciembre
- Temple
- Winchester
3 de diciembre
- Lost and found music studios
- Tom and Jerry: The Movie
- BlacKKKlansman
5 de diciembre
- Extremely Wicked, shockingly Evil and Vile
7 de diciembre
- Trunk train
08 de diciembre
- The Cuba libre story
10 de diciembre
- Serial killer with Piers Morgan
14 de diciembre
- Inside the real Narcos
15 de diciembre
- K- Pop extreme survival
- Miss panda and Mr. Hedgehog
- Happy and
- Immortal classic
- Color of woman
- Ice fantasy
- Heaven’s garden
- Crazy, lovely, cool
- Steven Universe
- Clarence
- Hora de Aventura
- The Amazing World of Gumball
- We Bare Bears
20 de diciembre
- Sonic Boom
- Agent
24 de diciembre
- Way Back until Love