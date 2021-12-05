Dom 5 Dic de diciembre 2021 13:15h

Netflix terminará el año eliminando todo este contenido de su catálogo

Lo inevitable ha llegado. Conoce aquí la lista de producciones que abandonarán el catálogo de la compañía de streaming.

por Forbes

Netflixpelículas y series
Mad Max: fury road  es una de las series que saldrán del catálogo el 1 de diciembre. Foto: Forbes/ Netflix

Antes de cerrar el año Netflix se despedirá de una lista importante de contenido. Durante el mes de diciembre reconocidos títulos dejarán de formar parte del catálogo de la compañía por tiempo indefinido.

Antes de que este suceso trágico ocurra, te traemos la lista de lo que no estará disponible en Netflix a partir del primer día de diciembre. Y aunque es posible que algunas de estas producciones renueven sus licencias, otras más no correrán con la misma suerte por lo que podremos darle una última reproducción.

A unos días del estreno de la próxima cinta de Spider- Man, Netflix se despedirá de una de las cintas de la franquicia que protagonizara Andrew Garfield. Foto: Marvel.

1 de diciembre

  • The violin player
  • Interrogation
  • Across Grace Alley
  • Break up 100
  • Don’t go breaking my heart
  • Triumph in the skies
  • The little mermaid
  • She remembers, he forgets
  • Set Off
  • Triple tap
  • Nekfeu – Les Étoiles vagabondes
  • See no evil, hear no evil
  • 60 days in
  • Invention
  • The Universe
  • Beyond scared straight !
  • Arthur Christmas
  • Reckoning
  • Jack Reacher
  • Ancient Aliens
  • America’s book of secrets
  • The judge
  • 300
  • 300: Rise of an Empire
  • The Amazing Spider- Man 2
  • Asu Mare 2
  • Black hawk down
  • Devil’s gate
  • Gridiron gang
  • Hard to kill
Gleen Close protagoniza ‘The Wife’, una cinta que compitió por el Oscar a la Mejor Película. Foto: Sony Pictures.
  • Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal 
  • The Wife 
  • Tears of the sun
  • Sabotage
  • Point break
  • One direction: this is us
  • Mad Max: fury road 
  • Cold case files classic
  • The curse of Oak Island
  • The rap game
  • The bronze
  • Hello, my name is Doris
  • People, places, things
  • Be somebody
  • Four brothers
  • Shaft

2 de diciembre 

  • Temple
  • Winchester

3 de diciembre 

  • Lost and found music studios
  • Tom and Jerry: The Movie
  • BlacKKKlansman
La cinta dirigida por Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman también saldrá del catálogo de Netflix.
Foto: Universal.

5 de diciembre 

  • Extremely Wicked, shockingly Evil and Vile

7 de diciembre 

  • Trunk train

08 de diciembre 

  • The Cuba libre story

10 de diciembre 

  • Serial killer with Piers Morgan

14 de diciembre 

  • Inside the real Narcos

15 de diciembre 

  • K- Pop extreme survival
  • Miss panda and Mr. Hedgehog
  • Happy and
  • Immortal classic
  • Color of woman
  • Ice fantasy
  • Heaven’s garden
  • Crazy, lovely, cool
  • Steven Universe 
  • Clarence
  • Hora de Aventura 
  • The Amazing World of Gumball 
  • We Bare Bears 
Foto: Cartoon network

20 de diciembre 

  • Sonic Boom
  • Agent

24 de diciembre

  • Way Back until Love