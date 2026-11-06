reconocimiento
Shakira, P!nk y Lady Gaga, entre las candidatas al Salón de la Fama de Compositores
La competencia es dura, porque veintiséis compositores o equipos de compositores compiten por solo seis lugares en la Clase de 2027.
Shakira es una fuerte candidata para figurar en el Salón de la Fama de los Compositores. (Foto Prensa Libre: EFE/ Angel Colmenares
Autores de emblemáticos temas se encuentran entre los nominados a integrarse al Salón de la Fama de los Compositores (Songwriters Hall of Fame). La organización que elige a quienes acceden a este honor dio a conocer sus nominados para 2027. La selección contempla dos categorías: compositores y compositores intérpretes.
La revista Billboard indica que el Salón de la Fama de los Compositores fue establecido en 1969 y hasta la fecha ha honrado con su inclusión a aproximadamente 400 autores en distintos géneros musicales.
Entre los nombres que resuenan en esos dos apartados se encuentran algunas de las figuras más relevantes de la música popular, como la colombiana Shakira y las estadounidenses Pink y Lady Gaga.
La revista Billboard publicó la lista completa de los candidatos está integrada de la siguiente manera:
Compositores e intérpretes
- Gerry Beckley y Dewey Bunnell of America: son candidatos por los temas A Horse with No Name, Ventura Highway, Sister Golden Hair, I Need You y Tin Man.
- Debbie Harry y Chris Stein de Blondie: autores de Call Me, Heart of Glass, Rapture, One Way or Another y Dreaming.
- Boy George (George Alan O’Dowd): por los temas Karma Chameleon, Do You Really Want To Hurt Me, Time (Clock of the Heart), It’s a Miracle y Victims.
- Vince Gill: con los temas Go Rest High on That Mountain, Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away, I Still Believe in You, One More Last Chance y When I Call Your Name.
- Grandmaster Melle Mel (Melvin Glover): compositor de The Message, Freedom, New York New York, Scorpio y White Lines (Don’t Do It).
- Lady Gaga (Stefani Germanotta): por las canciones Poker Face, Bad Romance, Born This Way, Shallow y Die With a Smile.
- Ne-Yo (Shaffer Smith): por los temas Irreplaceable, Let Me Love You, Give Me Everything, So Sick y Take a Bow.
- P!NK (Alecia B. Moore) : compite por las canciones So What, Raise Your Glass, Who Knew, U + Ur Hand y What About Us.
- Shakira (Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll): con sus éxitos Hips Don’t Lie, Dai Dai, Whenever, Wherever, La Tortura e Inevitable.
- Sia (Sia Kate Isobelle Furler): con las canciones Cheap Thrills, Diamonds, Titanium, Chandelier y Unstoppable.
- Thomas Sylvester Allen, Harold Ray Brown, Morris “B.B.” Dickerson , Jerry Goldstein, LeRoy L. Jordan, Lee Oskar Levitin, Charles William Miller y Howard E. Scott de WAR : por Low Rider, Why Can’t We Be Friends, The Cisco Kid, The World Is a Ghetto y Spill the Wine.
- Jack White: compite con Fell in Love With a Girl, We’re Going to Be Friends, Love Interruption, Seven Nation Army y Steady as She Goes.
- Frank Beard, Billy Gibbons y Dusty Hill (F) de ZZ Top: por las canciones Legs, Sharp Dressed Man, I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide, La Grange y Tush.
Compositores no intérpretes
- Pete Bellotte por sus temas Hot Stuff, I Feel Love, Love To Love You Baby, Heaven Knows y Push It To The Limit.
- George Merrill y Shannon Rubicam (Boy Meets Girl): por las canciones How Will I Know, I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me), Waiting For A Star To Fall, I Know You By Heart y Bring Down the Moon.
- Kandi Burruss: compite por No Scrubs, Bills, Bills, Bills, It Makes Me Ill, There You Go y Don’t Think I’m Not.
- Andreas Carlsson: compositor de los temas I Want It That Way, Bye Bye Bye, It’s Gonna Be Me, That’s The Way It Is y I’m Alive.
- Tom Douglas: con los temas The House That Built Me, Grown Men Don’t Cry, I Run To You, Little Rock y Meanwhile Back At Mama’s.
- Bob Feldman, Jerry Goldstein y Richard Gottehrer: que son los compositores de My Boyfriend’s Back, I Want Candy, Sorrow, Night Time y What Time Is It.
- Bob McDill: quien compuso Amanda, Good Ole Boys Like Me, Gone Country, Don’t Close Your Eyes y Song Of The South.
- William Adams (will.i.am): Where Is The Love, I Gotta Feeling, Scream and Shout, OMG y Ordinary People.
- Mikkel Eriksen y Tor Hermansen (Stargate): compite con Irreplaceable, Diamonds, Firework, So Sick y Take A Bow.
- Maurice Starr: Candy Girl, I’ll Be Loving You Forever, Is This The End, Step by Step y Popcorn Love.
- Mike Stock, Matt Aitken y Pete Waterman (Stock Aitken Waterman): que compusieron Never Gonna Give You Up, I Should Be So Lucky, Together Forever, This Time I Know It’s For Real y Especially For You.
- Dan Wilson: autor de Closing Time, Someone Like You, Not Ready To Make Nice, White Horse y Treacherous.
- Toni Wine: participa por los temas A Groovy Kind Of Love, Candida, Black Pearl, Your Husband, My Wife y You Came You Saw You Conquered