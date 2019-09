Subastan fotos de la sesión de Marilyn en la cama y la cámara con que se hizo

View this post on Instagram

In bed with Marilyn Monroe: Photographer Douglas Kirkland recalls the night he photographed the film icon – and the Hasselblad camera that captured it all.⠀ .⠀ Read more via the link in Stories.⠀ .⠀ A 1959 Hasselblad 500C no. 36980, together with two magazine backs, two Carl Zeiss lenses (50 mm and 150 mm), and two 40 x 60 limited-edition archival pigment prints featuring Marilyn Monroe. Estimate: $200,000-300,000.⠀ .⠀ The Exceptional Sale – 29 October at Christie's New York.