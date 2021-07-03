Última llamada: Series y películas que saldrán de Netflix en julio

Antes de comenzar el mes, llega una mala noticia para los suscriptores de Netflix. El catálogo de la compañía sufrirá una importante baja de producciones desde el primer día de julio con títulos que probablemente no regresen nunca más a la plataforma.
Las licencias han expirado por lo que, aunque queda la posibilidad de renovarlas, no se sabe si todos esos títulos volverán a estar disponibles en Netflix algún día.
Este mes en particular saldrán de Netflix reconocidas películas como ‘El diario de Bridget Jones’, ‘Split’, ‘E.T.’, ‘Indiana Jones’, ‘Un lugar en el silencio’, ‘The Witch’, entre muchas otras.
Así que es momento de conocer la lista completa, descubrir si están tus favoritas y preparte para verlas antes de que desaparezcan de la plataforma de streaming.
01 de julio
- Julius Jr.
- The code
- Road to yesterday
- You carry me
- Suicide
- One punch man
- Tik tok
- Dream big: engineering our world
- We, the marines
- The feels
- Secret
- Our shining days
- Huang jin shi dai
- Temporary family
- Finding Mr. Right
- Hotel para perros
- The accountant of Auschwitx
- Tayo the littre bus movie: mission ace
- Zombie dumb
- Little gingham bandarpur Mein Hu Ha Hu
- Flowering heart
- Stone age
- Unbroken
- It takes two
- La teoría del todo
- Michael
- Knocked up
- Green zone
- It’s kind a funny story
- Moneyball
- The bourne legacy
- The bourne identity
- The bourne supremacy
- The bourne ultimatum
- Police academy: special edition
- Dolphin tale 2
- Legends of the fail
Entre el contenido que se despedirá de Netflix en julio se encuentran clásicos como E.T. Foto: Cortesía.
- DanMachi: is it wrong to try to pick up girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orlon
- American Sniper
- Amy of one
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Finding Mr. Right 2
- Die Date
- Hellboy II
- Indiana Jones and the raider of the lost ark
- Jack the giant slayer
- World War Z
- The trust
- Transformers
- Transformers: age of extinction
- The trip 4
- Saturday Nigh fever
- Minority report
- Little children
- 12 monkeys
- 40 days and 40 nights
- Balto
- Battleship
- Bridget Jone’s diary
- Dragon: The Bruce Lee story
- Dracula Untold
- E.T.
- Evan Amighty
- Hannibal
- What dreams may come
- The wedding date
- Tower heist
- Mr. Peabody an Sherman
- About a boy
- I am
- Identity thief
- Won’t you be my neighbor?
- Scent of a woman
- The witch
- Split
- Kings
- La Bamba
- Dance academy: the comeback
- American Assassin
02 de julio
- Jigsaw
- Un lugar en el silencio
03 de julio
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
-
04 de julio
- Dying of the light
- Simply Actors
- Un lugar en el silencio
07 de julio
- Magi: adventure of Sinbad
12 de julio
- Hyori’s bed and breakfast
22 de julio
- My hotter half
¿Está alguno de sus títulos favoritos en la lista? Entonces, es momento de verlos por última ocasión en Netflix antes que ya no estén disponibles.
* En alianza con Forbes, artículo de Forbes Staff.