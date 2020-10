Instagram celebra su 10º aniversario más cerca de la realidad

View this post on Instagram

1) Look them up. 2) Add them to your calendar. 3) That's it. Easy, right? Not sure where to get this info? Our fave resource rn is nbcnews.com/planyourvote (not spon con, we just think they have the most info and the clearest layout of all the sites we've seen) [Image description: 1) [kelly green background and yellow/ white text] 6 dates every voter should know 2) [yellow background and cobalt blue font] The last day to register to vote in my state is [underline blank] 3) [cobalt blue background and yellow font] The last day to request a mail ballot in my state is [underline blank] 4) [ kelly green background and fuchsia font] The first day my state begins sending mail ballots is [underline blank] 5) [fuchsia background and cobalt blue font] The first day of early voting in my state is [underline blank] 6) [cobalt blue background and fuchsia font] the last day of early voting in my state is [underline blank] 7) [yellow background and kelly green font] The last day to return mail ballots in my state is [underline blank]