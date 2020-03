Coronavirus: José Mourinho colabora en un centro social para ancianos

View this post on Instagram

It was a pleasure talking to Mark. I wish him and all who are suffering due to the COVID-19 the best. Strength and courage to all. We will also win this match. È stato un piacere parlare con Mark. Auguro a lui e a tutti coloro che soffrono di COVID-19 il meglio. Forza e Coraggio per tutti. Vinceremo anche questa partita. ………….. @everton Carlo Ancelotti 📱 Isolated Evertonians. #BlueFamily 💙 Carlo Ancelotti made a personal call to a devout Evertonian as part of the Club’s Blue Family campaign. Policeman Mark, 52, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease [MND] 12 months ago and is currently self-isolating as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak.