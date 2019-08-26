Leonardo DiCaprio dona US$4 millones y medio para combatir los incendios en el Amazonas

“La selva está en llamas, con más de nueve mil incendios forestales que abrasan paisajes delicados e irremplazables en todo Brasil esta semana”, comunicó la fundación del actor Earth Alliance, la cual fue creada por DiCaprio y los filántropos Laurene Powell Jobs y Brian Sheth.
En lo que va de 2019 se han localizado 72 mil incendios en Brasil, casi el doble de todos los incendios que se registraron en dicho país durante el 2018.
En un comunicado de la Fundación Earth Alliance aseguran que “La destrucción de la selva amazónica está liberando rápidamente dióxido de carbono a la atmósfera, destruyendo un ecosistema que absorbe millones de toneladas de emisiones de carbono cada año y es una de las mejores defensas del planeta contra la crisis climática”.
#Regram #RG @cnnclimate “These apocalyptic sights are kind of like the warnings about what might happen if the world doesn't do something about the climate crisis," said CNN's Nick Paton Walsh as he flew over the wildfires in the Amazon. Deforestation is destroying more than one-and-a-half soccer fields' worth of rainforest every minute of every day, according to Brazil's space research center. This could permanently change the ecosystem, accelerating climate change across the planet.
La Earth Alliance busca que otras personas se sumen a su iniciativa y también hagan donativos para ayudar a contrarrestar los incendios en el Amazonas.
#EarthAlliance, launched in July by @LeonardoDiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Brian Sheth, has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund with a commitment of $5 million dollars to focus critical resources for indigenous communities and other local partners working to protect the life-sustaining biodiversity of the Amazon against the surge of fires currently burning across the region. Join Us. 100 percent of your donation will go to partners who are working on the ground to protect the Amazon. Earth Alliance is committed to helping protect the natural world. We are deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis in the Amazon, which highlights the delicate balance of climate, biodiversity, and the wellbeing of indigenous peoples. To learn more or to donate, please visit ealliance.org/amazonfund (see link in bio). Photos: @chamiltonjames, @danielbeltraphoto 2017
