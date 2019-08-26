Leonardo DiCaprio dona US$4 millones y medio para combatir los incendios en el Amazonas

View this post on Instagram

#Regram #RG @cnnclimate “These apocalyptic sights are kind of like the warnings about what might happen if the world doesn't do something about the climate crisis," said CNN's Nick Paton Walsh as he flew over the wildfires in the Amazon. Deforestation is destroying more than one-and-a-half soccer fields' worth of rainforest every minute of every day, according to Brazil's space research center. This could permanently change the ecosystem, accelerating climate change across the planet.