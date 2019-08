Leonardo DiCaprio recuerda la importancia de la Biósfera Maya de Petén y solicita detener la deforestación

View this post on Instagram

#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance :How do we fight against threats to Guatemala’s natural wonders? Our forest-carbon project promotes sustainable community forestry through the sale of carbon credits. Forest communities of the Maya Biosphere Reserve earn payments for emissions they have avoided through their sustainable management of 1.6 million acres (about 660,800 hectares) of forest. “The additional revenue will help us improve forest management and conduct surveillance to stop illegal logging and control forest fires,” says Arturo Sánchez, a member of a local community forest concession. “These practices represent the state of the art for conservation,” says Bryan Finegan, a forest ecologist at CATIE, the international research institute in Costa Rica that led the study. “It’s a model for the world.” #RainforestAlliance#FightDeforestation #MayaBiosphereReserve #Guatemala#GuateCarbon #ActOnClimate #climatechange