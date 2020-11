Marc Anthony, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian y otros: así reaccionan por el triunfo de Joe Biden

View this post on Instagram

Mr. President-elect @joebiden, thank you for your integrity and unifying spirit. As a Puerto Rican, I am honored to have worked with you and your team on this difficult campaign. I was able to feel your passion firsthand, inspiring and contagious. . Congratulations Madame Vice President-elect @kamalaharris for making history, while maintaining grace under pressure. Now, the even harder work begins. We’re all in this together.