Challenge Accepted: significado del reto en Instagram al que se han unido decenas de mujeres

Thank you to all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life who sent the most uplifting messages today. Truth be told, I don’t really understand this #challengeaccepted thing…but who doesn't love good reason to support women! Soooo…. challenge accepted! ⠀ ⠀ And while I have you here, maybe the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women. Encourage all your friends, girlfriends, sisters, moms, daughters to do the same. The election is right around the corner, and we need to look out for each other AND love each other! 👩🏽‍🤝‍👩🏻👩🏻‍🤝‍👩🏼👭🏽👩🏿‍🤝‍👩🏼❤️