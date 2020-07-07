Gimnastas denuncian abusos en Gran Bretaña: “Golpes con palos, quemaduras y encerradas en armarios”

View this post on Instagram

What myself and many other elite gymnasts were put through in order to reach our “best results” was unacceptable…it IS abuse and needs to change!! I stand with and applaud the coaches that choose to embrace and love the sport who have adapted and changed to teach in a professional manner. Those who help to guide & teach gymnasts to grow individually to be the best possible athlete they can be because they WANT to, not because they are SCARED to. Being a gymnastics coach is so much more demanding than a lot of other sports you almost become a parental figure in these young girls lives (in most cases you do see your coaches and teammates more than your own parents and families most in which end up living with their coaches) So taking on that responsibility is quite a challenge and believe me being a coach and working with stroppy teenagers is not the easiest at the best of times lol but there is also right and wrong and ultimately this is just a job. We as gymnasts should be wanting to be part of the sport we helped shape and break records for far beyond our careers without feeling regret or hurt or resentment. Gymnastics is such a beautiful sport. it’s hard work and not for the faint hearted but the hard work shouldn’t be being mentally strong to put up with abuse…it’s hard work because it’s physically demanding and complex by embracing both power, strength, beauty and flexibility along with challenging you to mentally overcome so many fears in your mind. I hope we can learn from our mistakes from the past and move forward to create a healthier environment for young girls and women to grow within the sport and to continue to love it. I hope the age limit to be a senior is increased and senior means senior by being 18! I do believe the restriction on hours and skills within a juniors career should be adapted accordingly to help prevent overtraining, injuries and mental health if I’m honest. Most importantly I hope this gives those Who have been victimised by this Sports the courage that is needEd to stand up and speak their truths. We love you and stand with you… #gymnastalliance