Michael Phelps hace angustiante confesión sobre su depresión que lo llevó al borde del suicidio

Challenge accepted @codysimpson 😆… After/before of me and the boys clipping our head for the ocean! @4ocean thank you for helping our oceans! Appreciate you guys pulling 23lbs of trash out of the ocean for my total gold 🥇 count, @boomerrphelps was hoping him and @beckettrphelps counted for an extra 2! 😁 booms exact words after his cut : “we helped take 25 lbs of trash out of the ocean!” #cleancutsforcleanoceans