VIDEO | Los jugadores del Fulham festejaron un gol con un niño afectado por parálisis cerebral y víctima de bullying

Esto es relevante para la historia, porque Porter colgó un video suyo en su cuenta de Tik Tok en la que se lo ve evitando un gol y por el cual recibió bullying por parte de otros usuarios.

Suceso que le consiguió el apoyo del club lilywhite, quienes lo nombraron como miembro honorario. Colocándolo en la lista de su primera plantilla como guardameta en su sitio oficial.

Además, también lo dejaron conocer a uno de sus ídolos, el defensa Tim Ream. “No fue el resultado que Rhys Porter nos pidió, pero fue otro bonito momento que compartimos“, escribió el mismo Ream en su tuiter después de consumada la paridad.

Day started with some emotion(yes I held back tears), and ends with opportunity. I think @rhysporter__ had a bigger affect on the squad today than we had on him. I said it before but he is the definition of inspiration. Keep Being You #BubyRhys All of us @FulhamFC are behind you! pic.twitter.com/Tgd6PgDDhM — Tim Ream (@timream5) September 23, 2021

An incredible picture!! I don’t consider anything I have done to be spectacular, kindness costs nothing. The ability and responsibility to be a good human being lies within all of us. Rhys has deserved every bit of the goodness that has come his way 💪🏼 https://t.co/OsgBSx41sS — Tim Ream (@timream5) September 25, 2021

“Hice una cuenta de Tik Tok, se llamaba ‘Rhys the Wall’, iba a poner tiktoks míos en la portería. Subí cuatro o cinco y puse uno en el que hice una atajada, se volvió viral y recibí cantidad de comentarios horribles“, dijo el propio Porter.

"What he's doing is more of an inspiration than anything that any of us could ever do." 🥺 Watch as footballer, Tim Ream surprises Fulham fan with cerebral palsy, Rhys Porter, who suffered abuse online after uploading a video of him playing football.https://t.co/qkEO2Uy0e6 pic.twitter.com/w8hpJ670bM — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 23, 2021

“Me sentí muy triste, pero trato de superarlo y de ver lo positivo para dejar la situación atrás. Me uní a una caridad para discapacitados y en ella hago 20 atajadas todos los días junto con los paramédicos. Puedes encontrar lo positivo de cualquier situación si buscas lo suficiente“, añadió.

Motspur Parklife: 🆕 edition! Ft. picture day and our guest @rhysporter__! 👏#FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 24, 2021

“Hubo muchos comentarios de odio. Cosas como: ‘no puedes jugar eres discapacitado’, agregó su mamá, Kelly.

Por su parte, el duelo terminó 1-1 gracias al tanto de Kasey Palmer al minuto 79′.

Who's been saving shots at Fulham training? 👀 🥅 Rhys Porter won the hearts of #BBCBreakfast viewers, when he met his hero Tim Ream this morning. We'll have more from his day at his favourite club, later on this morning ⚽ pic.twitter.com/iGvokkI7AP — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 24, 2021