Dom 26 Sep de septiembre 2021 17:52h

VIDEO | Los jugadores del Fulham festejaron un gol con un niño afectado por parálisis cerebral y víctima de bullying

Los jugadores del Fulham inglés protagonizaron un bonito gesto este fin de semana al festejar su gol con un chico que sufre parálisis cerebral en el empate 1-1 en casa del Bristol por la tercera ronda de la Copa de la Liga.

por Antonio Fonseca

EFL CupFulhamfutbol internacionalRhys Porter
Los jugadores del Fulham inglés festejan el 0-1 ante el Bristol por la tercera ronda de la EFL Cup con Rhys Porter de 13 años, miembro honorario de su plantilla. (Foto Prensa Libre: Fulham FC)
El niño de 13 años se llama Rhys Porter y se encontraba sentado en primera fila del Estadio Ashton Gate cuando los futbolistas cottagers corrieron hacia él para celebrar lo que en ese momento era el 0-1, conseguido por Aleksandar Mitrovic al minuto 50′.

Aún con la parálisis que lo aqueja, sumado a la epilepsia que también padece, Rhys se desempeña como portero del Feltham Bees, club fundado en 2002 y que da oportunidad de jugar a niños y adultos con capacidades diferentes.

Esto es relevante para la historia, porque Porter colgó un video suyo en su cuenta de Tik Tok en la que se lo ve evitando un gol y por el cual recibió bullying por parte de otros usuarios.

Suceso que le consiguió el apoyo del club lilywhite, quienes lo nombraron como miembro honorario. Colocándolo en la lista de su primera plantilla como guardameta en su sitio oficial.

Además, también lo dejaron conocer a uno de sus ídolos, el defensa Tim Ream. “No fue el resultado que Rhys Porter nos pidió, pero fue otro bonito momento que compartimos“, escribió el mismo Ream en su tuiter después de consumada la paridad.

Hice una cuenta de Tik Tok, se llamaba ‘Rhys the Wall’, iba a poner tiktoks míos en la portería. Subí cuatro o cinco y puse uno en el que hice una atajada, se volvió viral y recibí cantidad de comentarios horribles“, dijo el propio Porter.

Me sentí muy triste, pero trato de superarlo y de ver lo positivo para dejar la situación atrás. Me uní a una caridad para discapacitados y en ella hago 20 atajadas todos los días junto con los paramédicos. Puedes encontrar lo positivo de cualquier situación si buscas lo suficiente“, añadió.

Hubo muchos comentarios de odio. Cosas como: ‘no puedes jugar eres discapacitado’, agregó su mamá, Kelly.

Por su parte, el duelo terminó 1-1 gracias al tanto de Kasey Palmer al minuto 79′.

 