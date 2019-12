Miley Cyrus y Liam Hemsworth llegan a un acuerdo de divorcio en Navidad

View this post on Instagram

A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like shit cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone . In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace , and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! 🎄 PS @waynecoyne5 & @stevendrozd are so bad ass for helping me put this together so fuckin fast so I could share w my fans by Christmas! Recorded at my little garage studio in LA , I wrote the song driving there from Malibu! @vijatm is always the best at turning my crazy idea into reality and created this set up so I could shoot a cover the same night! @bradleykennetheyewear