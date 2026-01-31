Tributo a Catherine O’hara: el mundo se despide de la mamá de Mi pobre angelito

Tributo a Catherine O’hara: el mundo se despide de la mamá de Mi pobre angelito

Grandes estrellas e incluso políticos se despiden de Catherine O'hara, que por cinco décadas dedicó su vida al mundo de la actuación.

Eugene Levy entrega a Catherine O'Hara el premio a la Trayectoria Profesional Norman Jewison del TIFF, durante el festival internacional de Cine de Toronto el 7 de septiembre de 2025. (Foto Prensa Libre: AFP)

Catherine O'hara, actriz de 71 años, falleció el viernes 30 de enero a causa de una enfermedad conocida como dextrocardia.

O'hara tuvo una larga trayectoria como actriz, carrera que comenzó desde la década de 1970 y es recordada por su impacto en la comedia, aunque también trabajó en otros géneros cinematográficos.

Uno de los primeros en despedir tiernamente a la actriz fue Macaulay Culkin, quien publicó en sus redes sociales un mensaje diciendo: "Mamá, pensé que teníamos más tiempo".

Pero han sido muchos famosos los que han dedicado mensajes de tributo a Catherine O'hara a través de las redes sociales:

Ben Stiller la despidió recordando el impacto que ella tuvo en el mundo de la comedia.

Brooke Shields escribió también que la comedia no será lo mismo sin ella.

Ryan Reynolds la recordó actuando en varias películas.

Tim Burton anotó que era parte de su familia y de su vida.

Marshall Julius recordó una escena de The Nightmare Before Christmas:

Michael Buble dijo que fue una luz en este mundo.

Anne Murray:

Reba McEntire:

Anthony Bowens:

El primer ministro de Canadá destacó el talento y humor de la actriz.

El primer exministro de Canadá, Justin Trudeau, anotó que Catherine O'Hara era un icono canadiense muy querido.

Dreamworks dedicó esta publicación:

CBS News compartió la despedida de el actor de Mi pobre angelito:

Lucrecia Choy

Periodista de Prensa Libre especializada en temas de bienestar y cultura con más de 20 años de experiencia. Primer lugar Concurso de Redacción enfocado en Sostenibilidad, Diplomado para Periodistas 2024.

Catherine O'Hara Obituario 2026 
