Tributo a Catherine O’hara: el mundo se despide de la mamá de Mi pobre angelito

Catherine O'hara, actriz de 71 años, falleció el viernes 30 de enero a causa de una enfermedad conocida como dextrocardia.

O'hara tuvo una larga trayectoria como actriz, carrera que comenzó desde la década de 1970 y es recordada por su impacto en la comedia, aunque también trabajó en otros géneros cinematográficos.

Uno de los primeros en despedir tiernamente a la actriz fue Macaulay Culkin, quien publicó en sus redes sociales un mensaje diciendo: "Mamá, pensé que teníamos más tiempo".

Pero han sido muchos famosos los que han dedicado mensajes de tributo a Catherine O'hara a través de las redes sociales:

Ben Stiller la despidió recordando el impacto que ella tuvo en el mundo de la comedia.

Catherine O’Hara. My goodness. Hard to explain the impact she had on comedy. For me, no one better. She was generational. Since SCTV she has been brilliant. Brilliant, brilliant. Funniest ever. Man. We lost a great. A true great. Sending love to Bo Welch and her family. So sad we… — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) January 30, 2026

Brooke Shields escribió también que la comedia no será lo mismo sin ella.

What an honor it was to be spoofed by Catherine O’Hara. What an unfathomable loss. We love you, Catherine. Comedy won’t be the same without her. Sending love to Catherine’s family, friends, castmates, and fans today. Truly beloved. pic.twitter.com/ucUYTj8zmm — Brooke Shields (@BrookeShields) January 30, 2026

Ryan Reynolds la recordó actuando en varias películas.

What a bright and beautiful light. Catherine O’Hara. 🍁 pic.twitter.com/KMFfEP9bXK — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 31, 2026

Tim Burton anotó que era parte de su familia y de su vida.

Tim Burton has written a tribute for Catherine O'Hara. “Catherine, I love you .

This picture shows how much light you gave to all of us.

You were a special part of my life and after life.” pic.twitter.com/G7KwG40Dc5 — Tim Burton Daily (@TimBurtonDaily) January 30, 2026

Marshall Julius recordó una escena de The Nightmare Before Christmas:

Unbelievably sad that Catherine O'Hara is no longer with us. Gone at 71, which is no age, really. Here's a wonderful old clip of her singing Kidnap the Sandy Claws from The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), with partners in crime Danny Elfman and the late, great Paul… pic.twitter.com/jdFQPiP1KH — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) January 30, 2026

Michael Buble dijo que fue una luz en este mundo.

Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to cover it. Catherine O’Hara was one of a kind. A rare light in this world and her passing hits with a weight I can’t fully put into words. She wasn’t just a legendary artist,

actor and comedian. She was an ambassador for Canada in the truest… pic.twitter.com/06jGk7OyCP — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) January 30, 2026

Anne Murray:

I never met Catherine O’Hara but I wish I had. I loved and admired her so much. It makes me very sad that she is no longer with us. I send my deepest condolences to her family and friends. 💔 pic.twitter.com/3Atv0yK2JI — Anne Murray (@annemurray1) January 30, 2026

Reba McEntire:

Sending my thoughts to Catherine O’Hara’s family and friends today. I never had the privilege of working with her, but what a great talent. I loved her work so much that I wanted to dress up as her character from Beetlejuice a couple years ago. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5XgFDOuRNV — Reba McEntire (@reba) January 30, 2026

Anthony Bowens:

RIP Catherine O’Hara. You are an absolute legend 😢 pic.twitter.com/mBhmGdE828 — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) January 30, 2026

El primer ministro de Canadá destacó el talento y humor de la actriz.

Today, we mourn the loss of the beloved Catherine O’Hara. Through her iconic performances – from SCTV to Schitt’s Creek – her talent, humour, and heart leave an indelible mark. Prime Minister Carney offers his deepest condolences to her loved ones. Photo: Bryan Adams pic.twitter.com/GZ21bE40LD — Prime Minister of Canada (@CanadianPM) January 31, 2026

El primer exministro de Canadá, Justin Trudeau, anotó que Catherine O'Hara era un icono canadiense muy querido.

From SCTV to Home Alone to her unforgettable role as Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek, Catherine O’Hara was a beloved Canadian icon with a rare gift for comedy and heart. She made people laugh across generations and helped bring Canadian storytelling to the world in a way only she… pic.twitter.com/tO72Xy3yqp — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2026

Dreamworks dedicó esta publicación:

The DreamWorks Animation family is heartbroken over the loss of Catherine O'Hara. Her legacy will live on not only through her work, but her example of kindness and grace. All of us who had the honor of working with her and knowing her will treasure the times we shared and… pic.twitter.com/4WrquF3VOH — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) January 30, 2026

CBS News compartió la despedida de el actor de Mi pobre angelito: